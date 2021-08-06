Floyd Mayweather Flaunts Expensive Garage, Claims He Has At Least 100 Cars

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly made over $400 million in a successful boxing career that has enabled him to live an ultra-lavish lifestyle

The retired boxer has taken to social media to show off one of his garages consisting of Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis

Mayweather, who takes his fans on a tour of the facility in the clip, boasted that he has splashed on well over 100 exotics cars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip took fans on a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including eight Ferraris, seven Rolls Royce cars, a Lamborghini and a host of others.

Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather has spent heavily on his supercar collection. Image: John Gurzinski.

Source: Getty Images

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a whopping $450 million in 2021, according to wealthygorrilla.com.

A report by Forbes claimed Mayweather earned a whopping $1 billion in prize money alone in his career. This has allowed him to spend lavishly on luxury, cars in particular, and will spare nothing to purchase the latest rides.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

He has made over $400 million in his very successful boxing career, and from his latest posts on social media, he has been spending his money in the best way possible on epic supercars.

Mayweather's car collection is estimated at almost $10 million. The latest Ferrari costs $244 000 and the controversial undisputed boxer shows off about eight of the cars in his lavish garage.

Mayweather rakes in handsome takings from exhibition fight

In June, Mayweather, who raked in millions after his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul, splashed heavily on nine cars including another Rolls Royce.

Just before the fight, he already started spending heavily, knowing full well that he would make a cool $100 million from the exhibition.

According to the Las Vegas-based Towbin Auto Group, the American spent heavily on nine new sets of wheels worth $1 million.

It was gathered that all the cars are produced this year including five made by American muscle-car company Dodge. Three are Challengers, which are powered by 6.4L V8s, two four-door saloon Chargers and a cross-country Journey.

But the jewel in the roster is a 2021 Rolls Royce White Ghost, the 629bhp luxury car which has been selling for $450 000.

Aguero spends staggering amount on electric Ferrari model

In other expensive news, Briefly News previously reported that new Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has spent a staggering £426 000 on a new electric Ferrari.

The Argentinian makes his arrival at the Spanish club by launching a new Ferrari SF90 Stradale, adding to his impressive car collection.

It is the first hybrid car to be released by Ferrari and the former Manchester City striker has added it to his collection.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za