Mariam Khan Reporting Live storyline is about the rollercoaster that is Mariam's life. She is born in a peaceful home and looks up to her foster father. When her biological mother shows up, she causes a sudden shift in her life. Some Mariam Khan Reporting Live cast members throw her under the bus, and she nearly loses her life. Will she reunite with her old family?

Mariam Khan Reporting Live storyline is about the rollercoaster that is Mariam's life. She is born in a peaceful home and looks up to her foster father. When her biological mother shows up, she causes a sudden shift in her life. Some Mariam Khan Reporting Live cast members throw her under the bus, and she nearly loses her life. Will she reunite with her old family?

Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for September 2021

Recent Mariam Khan Reporting Live episodes depict a focused and confident Mariam who fights her father's battles. She attacks her father's enemies and is constantly dealing with bullies. However, she goes through a life-changing experience that renders her powerless.

Episodes 57 and 58 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

When Ayaat gets to Attari, she implements her plan to separate Majaaz from Mariam. Aayat takes Mariam with her while the immigration officer stops Majaaz from boarding the train to Pakistan.

During Aayat's haveli ceremony, Mariam feels out of place and misses her stepfather. Madeeha worries about Mariam being in Pakistan without her foster father; hence, she video calls her to feel better.

Episodes 59 and 60 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Aayat enslaves Mariam and abuses her; hence, she fears for her life and wishes to go back to India. Later, she accidentally walks into Jibran's room and is shocked by what she sees.

Jibran feels insecure, and Aayat blackmails Mariam to lie to Majaaz and the rest of the family that she is okay and happy. Elsewhere, Reyhaan and Mahira meet in college, and Mahira promises to end her marriage with Zain and reunite with him.

Episodes 61 and 62 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Mariam puts her life in the line when Aayat forces her to follow Jibran's instructions. Later, she is shocked to find out details about her role in saving Jibran's life.

Mariam pleads with Aayat to be kind to her, but she pushes her into a dark room. Mariam remembers Majaaz's words and figures out how to escape. However, she stumbles upon Aijaz Khan and is shocked to see him!

Episodes 63 and 64 - Saturday, 4th of September 2021

Aayat gets Mariam ready for her surgery although Aayat's sister-in-law and her husband help her escape. She boards a bus, unaware that there is a bomb in her bag. Aayat's efforts to stop her do not bear fruits.

Mariam looks for Majaaz in the market in vain; hence, she contemplates going to the police. However, she discovers that Aayat conspired with the authority to find her. Meanwhile, thugs look for her because they need the bomb in her bag.

Episodes 65 and 66 - Sunday, 5th of September 2021

Mariam goes to the temple to pray, and when she spots Aayat, she confuses her and runs away. Later, she discovers the bomb in her bag, and it scares her!

Mariam informs the people around her about the bomb in her bag, and it scares them. However, she bravely tries to detonate it. Will she make it out alive?

Episodes 67 and 68 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Aayat tells Mariam that she is her biological mother, and Rifat raises eyebrows about the nature of Mahira and Zain's marriage. Later, Aayat asks Rifat to distract Majaaz and stop him from returning to Pakistan.

Zain and Majaaz get into a road accident when the car's brakes fail, and Rifat is unimpressed to learn that Majaaz messed with her plan. Meanwhile, Aayat poisons Mariam's mind by telling her that Majaaz hates her.

Episodes 69 and 70 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Meher comes through for Reyhaan when he experiences a hurdle, and Zain is impressed when Mahira takes care of him. Mariam dreams of Majaaz telling her that Aayat is her mother, and later, she gags and confines herself in a box.

Mahira misleads Rifat, and Aayat's sister-in-law carries the box Mariam is in, although Aayat insists on seeing the box's contents. Meanwhile, Majaaz insists on bringing Mariam home and is willing to do all it takes for that.

Mariam

Mariam grows up under Majaaz's care, making her believe he is her father. However, when Aayat shows up, she makes her lose her balance by claiming she is her mother and insists on going to Pakistan with her. Mariam goes missing on the day of her mother's travel.

Aayat goes to Pakistan with Mariam against her wish and abuses her. She intends to traffick her body parts, although Mariam manages to escape and goes to look for her father. Will they reunite?

Majaaz

Majaaz is heartbroken when Mariam goes missing; therefore, he goes to look for her. He risks his life when his vehicle's brakes fail. However, he is not shaken from the goal to bring Mariam home. Is it is as easy as it sounds?

Mariam Khan Reporting Live teasers for September 2021 are a tip of the iceberg of how eventful the show will be. Ensure to catch full Mariam Khan Reporting Live episodes.

