This week Briefly News readers enjoyed off the field sports news. Siphiwe Tshabalala is living the soft life. Eric Mathoho reveals his impressive car collection and Stuart Baxter updates Mzansi on Khama Billiat's injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Keagan Dolly becomes DStv Premiership's highest-paid player and Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane retired from professional football and revealed what his next plans are.

1. Soft Life Goals: Siphiwe Tshabalala's Nett Worth and Fancy Luxury Rides

Siphiwe Tshabalala is one of Mzansi's favourite footballers and is living a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at how the star makes his money and the cars he drives. He is also a brand ambassador for a few big-name brands.

Siphiwe Tshabalala is one of the most highly rated football stars to come out of South Africa. Image: @siphiweshabba

Source: Instagram

Siphiwe Tshabalala has had quite a wonderful career and will surely go down as one of South Africa's most iconic players. Briefly News takes a look at just how much the AmaZulu midfielder is worth, his beautiful cars and his luxurious life.

2. Eric Mathoho: Kaizer Chiefs Baller's Impressive Car Collection Boasts Luxury

Mzansi footballer Eric Mathoho doesn't only impress on the pitch but he also lives a "soft life" that many envy. Briefly News gives a deeper look into the baller's garage and his beautiful house that serves major luxury goals.

Eric Mathoho is a South African footballer who plays for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana. The player's salary is rumoured to be R220 000 per month and he's got quite an impressive collection of cars.

3. Stuart Baxter Gives an Update on Khama Billiat's Injury, Slow Progress

Stuart Baxter has been really careful with Kham Billiat and doesn't want to cause discomfort to his injury. Billiat was substituted in the second half of the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs and came off with a niggle, causing fans to worry about his health.

After the match ended goalless after 90 minutes, the 30-year-old Zimbabwean striker began cramping and was forced to leave the field. Amakhosi went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

4. Keagan Dolly Becomes DStv Premiership's Highest Paid Player After Joining Kaizer Chiefs

Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month. New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money.

As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly going to be earning R1.45 million per month.

5. Reneilwe Letsholonyane Reflects on Dreams and Branching Into Coaching

Last month, Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane retired from professional football and made Mzansi emotional. The 39-year-old midfielder is now opening up about life after playing and his thoughts on the current state of football in South Africa.

Letsholonyane had a decorated career that spanned over 15 years. He played in the FIFA World Cup 2010 and had many successful stints with a number of South African football clubs.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za