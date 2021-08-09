Tokyo Olympics: Team Kenya Finishes Top in Africa on Medal Standings

Team Kenya managed to win a total of 10 medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan

Kipchoge, Jepchirchir, Kipyegon and Emmanuel Korir all won gold medals for Kenya

The haul of 10 medals afforded the country a 19th place finish globally with the USA topping the charts

China, Japan and Great Britain were all afforded a place in the top five overall after a good showing

Despite a slow start at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kenya has sealed a first-place finish in Africa on medal standings.

Kipchoge, Jepchirchir, Kipyegon and Emmanuel Korir all won gold medals for Kenya during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Images: Tim Clayton/Michael Steele/Ramsey Cardy

Kenya earned its place on top of the continent after collecting a total of 10 medals during the postponed Summer Games. Of the 10 medals, four were gold, four silver, and two bronze.

Benjamin Kigen won the country's first medal on Monday, August 2, after he finished third in the men's 3000m steeplechase to clinch bronze.

While it was the country's first time to miss out on gold in the event, Kigen's brave show lifted the spirits of other athletes who had not competed following a disappointing showing on the opening days of the Games.

Wednesday, August 4, was Team Kenya's most successful day in Tokyo as they won a total of three medals, including the elusive gold earned through Emmanuel Korir who stormed to victory in the 800m.

Ferguson Rotich added silver to Kenya's medal basket after he sealed a second-place finish in the same competition.

Hyvin Kiyeng had earlier won a bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase with the three medals shooting Kenya to 38th globally and top in Africa.

Team Kenya managed to win more medals through Faith Kipyegon, Timothy Cheruiyot, Brigid Kosgei and Peres Jepchirchir. Eliud Kipchoge crowned it for the team on the morning of Sunday, August 8, after he retained his Olympic crown in the marathon to clinch gold.

Kipchoge's medal catapulted Kenya to 19th on the medal standings and cemented the country's place in No.1 on the continent.Uganda finished second in Africa and 35th globally with South Africa completing the podium at position 51.

The USA, meanwhile, pipped China to finish on top after collecting a staggering 110 medals, with 38 of those being gold, 39 silvers and 33 bronzes.

China subsequently finished second, with hosts Japan, Great Britain, and Russia finishing third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The US has the most medals at the Olympics

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Team USA finished the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with more medals than any other country as the summer games officially close in Japan.

With a total of 113 medals, the Americans bagged 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals to finish first ahead of Team China, which came second, having bagged 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals to compile a total of 88.

