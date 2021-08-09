Pep Guardiola's culture for maintaining good cars was revealed as reports claim that the Spaniard has written cars worth £460,000

Among the cars that have been damaged by the 50-year-old are the Mercedes GLE, Range Rover, Bentley GTX700 and a Mini Cooper

Guardiola has won three Premier League titles for Man City, four League Cups, two Community Shields and the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola could be regarded as one of the best Premier League managers in the modern era but the Spanish gaffer is not cultured for maintaining cars, according to The Sun.

Guardiola's history with cars in England

The 50-year-old has spoilt four supercars worth £460,000 since he moved to England to manage Man City since 2016.

Pep Guardiola has damaged a Mercedes GLE, Range Rover, Bentley GTX700 and a Mini Cooper. Photo by Troy Harvey, National Motor Museum and Michael Regan

The former Barcelona boss has in fact damaged an £80,000 black Mercedes GLE, a £150,000 Range Rover, a £200,000 silver Bentley GTX700 and a £30,000 Mini Cooper.

Authors Lu Martin and Pol Ballus write in Pep’s City: The Making Of A Superteam:

"Today he’s behind the wheel of his black Mercedes. He has a reputation from his Barcelona days of being a hapless driver and this is his fourth car he has owned since coming to Manchester.

“His wing mirrors don’t survive for long and he’s also managed to fill a diesel Range Rover with petrol and mangle a silver Bentley.”

Another source confessed:

“Pep is brilliant at many things but driving doesn’t appear to be one of them. He’s struggled with the roads in Manchester and had a couple of bumps.”

Pep's remarkable record since joining City

Guardiola has won three Premier League titles with City in the last five years, a remarkable feat for a coach with high tactical discipline.

The Spanish manager, who does not take any competition lightly, also has four League Cup titles in the last four years. Other notable achievements with the current English champions are the FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Manchester City announces signing of Jack Grealish

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Manchester City have announced the signing of England midfielder Jack Grealish in a six-year deal valued at around £100 million from Aston Villa.

The new move made the 25-year-old midfielder ranks top on the list of top 10 most expensive Premier League signings of all time, beating Paul Pogba's £93.25m transfer from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

Grealish was one of the outstanding performers at the European Championship this summer but failed to win the coveted prize at the end of the tourney - losing to Italy on penalties.

