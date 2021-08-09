Eish: Siphiwe Tshabalala Doesn't Fit Into Benni McCarthy's Plans for AmaZulu

Siphiwe Tshabalala is not part of Benni McCarthy's plans for the season and his contract has not been renewed

Shabba has only had three appearances for AmaZulu and the club is preparing to play in the CAF Champions League

The 36-year-old will be without a club once again but hope is not lost as he's a talented player in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A blow has been delivered to Siphiwe Tshabalala ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership. The club has agreed that they will not be renewing the veteran football player's contract. Tshabalala has only made three appearances for the KZN-based club.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu was speaking to the media and also revealed that the club will be keeping Tsepo Masilela in their ranks.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's contract with AmaZulu has not been renewed. Image: Yunus Okur/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

“Masilela is definitely with the team, but Shabba doesn’t fit into the coach’s plans, so he’s been let go,” said Zungu to KickOff.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu has added seven new players as he prepares to lead his team into the CAF Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

AmaZulu will be trying to improve on their runner-up performance in the DStv Premiership last season, but they will have their work cut out for them with a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs team looking to challenge for the crown once more, according to The South African.

AmaZulu will next play in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday, 15 August at 6pm when they host Cape Town City.

A look into Siphiwe Tshabalala's luxurious life

Briefly News previously reported that Siphiwe Tshabalala is one of Mzansi's favourite footballers and is living a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at how the star makes his money and the cars he drives. He is also a brand ambassador for a few big-name brands.

Siphiwe Tshabalala has had quite a wonderful career and will surely go down as one of South Africa's most iconic players. Briefly News gives a deeper look at just how much the AmaZulu midfielder is worth, his beautiful cars and his luxurious life.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za