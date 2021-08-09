When it comes to speed in cricket, there are few players like the South African cricketer Anrich Nortje. Anrich Nortje, the fan player of the year winner for 2020, has been described as absolutely swift by his fellow South African cricketer Dale Steyn.

Nortje is one of the most promising cricketers to watch out for. Photo: @anrich_nortje

Source: Instagram

The modern bowler Anrich Nortje is from Uitenhage (Kariega), a small town in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa. Nevertheless, the little town is home to the biggest Volkswagen factory. So, it is barely unexpected that Nortje is sufficiently oriented with speed after bowling a speed of 156.22 km/h (97 mph), making it the fastest delivery in the IPL.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Anrich Arno Nortje

Anrich Arno Nortje Anrich Nortje's nickname: Nortje and Nokia

Nortje and Nokia Date of birth: 16th of November, 1993

16th of November, 1993 Anrich Nortje's age : 27 years old

: 27 years old Nationality : South African

: South African Birthplace : Uitenhage

: Uitenhage Famous for: Making the fastest delivery in the IPL

Making the fastest delivery in the IPL Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Religion : Christian

: Christian Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Gray

Gray Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Micaela Kleu

: Micaela Kleu Profession : Cricketer

: Cricketer Playing role : Bowler

: Bowler Anrich Nortje's height : 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres)

: 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres) Net worth: $1 million

Background information and education

Anrich Nortje, the fastest bowler of the IPL, hails from South Africa. He was born on the 16th of November, 1993. Although there is no information on his father, his mother, Amanda, took care of him. Besides, he has an elder brother, Anton, and a sister, Lizel Bouwer.

As one of the most promising cricketers to watch out for, "How old is Anrich Nortje?" and "What is the age of Anrich Nortje?" are some of the most common questions about him. Interestingly, he is currently 27 years old but will soon celebrate his 28th birthday.

The cricketer has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in financial planning at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU), Port Elizabeth, South Africa. This was after schooling at Brandwag High.

Career and stats

Anrich started playing cricket at age 11, and ever since then, he has never ceased to express passion for the game. He was also involved in other sports like rugby. However, after sustaining a collarbone injury while playing rugby, he solely focused on his cricket career.

Nortje is sufficiently oriented with speed after bowling a speed of 156.22 km/h (97 mph), making it the fastest delivery in the IPL. Photo: @anrich_nortje

Source: Instagram

He made his first-class debut in 2013 for the Eastern Province against Namibia at Windhoek, Namibia. But. before his selection for the 2013 games, he played cricket at the Madiba Cricket Club. In 2018, the cricketer joined the Cape Town Blitz’s team for the first Mzansi Super League T20 tournament before sustaining an injury.

So, who does Anrich Nortje play cricket for? Anrich Nortje's current teams are the Delhi Capitals, where he signed as a replacement for Chris Woakes in the 2020 Indian Premier League, Saint Lucia King, and Warrior. Due to his hard work and records in the IPL, he was named to the South Africa international squad in a One Day International (ODI) series game against Sri Lanka.

Anrich made his first debut in South Africa’s Twenty20 International (T20I) in 2019 but was later ruled out because of injury. However, he has represented his country in several international games, including the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Test debut against India, and Test debut against England.

Anrich Nortje and MS Dhoni, Indians' most successful wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain, played in the 2010 Champions League hosted in South Africa. But, according to him, the Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman seemed uninterested, and he was bewildered at Dhoni's batting technique.

Regarding Anrich Nortje's stats, the speedster has played 12 Tests and bowled 2,182 balls. He also played 11 ODIs and bowled 557 games, nine T201s and bowled 198 balls and 60 T20s with 1,104 balls bowled.

Anrich Nortje's bowling speed and ranking

Due to his consistency in his improvement to increase his pace, it did not surprise some people when the cricketer bowled at the speed of 156.22 km/h (97 mph), the fastest delivery to date in the IPL. Anrich Nortje's fastest ball (156.22 km/h) was against Rajasthan Royals on the 14th of October, 2020.

Also, in the fourth Test against England in 2020, Nortje took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, joining the icon who has made such a record. Anrich Nortje's IPL 2021 engagement is now possible after he tested negative for the COVID 19 test. By implication, he will join the rest of his teammates.

Anrich and his wife. Photo: @anrich_nortje

Source: Instagram

Concerning Anrich Nortje's ICC ranking, his latest ranking, 174 for batting, showed significant improvement with the highest rating of 117. Also, his latest test ranking for bowling was 28th as of June 2021, with the highest test rating of 597.

Is Anrich Nortje married?

Yes, the cricketer married Micaela Kleu, a primary school teacher, in Port Elizabeth, on the 18th of May, 2019. Since then, he has never ceased to shower his love and support for his wife.

Net worth

According to the Republic World website, Anrich Nortje's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Most of his income comes from the salary of Cricket South Africa (CSA) as an active cricket player.

Although Anrich Nortje comes from a humble background, he has shown how much hard work and persistence can change the story of any sportsman, especially in the cricket game. He has made a record that many are fighting hard to break.

