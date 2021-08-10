Money in the Bank: Itumeleng Khune's Nett Worth and Flashy Car Collection

Arguably one of South Africa's best goalkeepers, Itumeleng Khune has remained loyal to Kaizer Chiefs and it paid off. The football player is earning a decent salary, which has seen him be able to spoil himself with some luxury goods.

Itumeleng Khune is a footballer for Kaizer Chiefs and has been with the club since 2004. Throughout his career, he's had ups and downs but he has managed to live a life of luxury. Briefly News takes a look at the player's nett worth and his interesting collection of automobiles.

Itu Khune's estimated nett worth and salary

Itumeleng Khune has had a long career with Kaizer Chiefs and he's been a high-earner at the club for a very long time. The goalkeeper earns around R5.6 million annually and is one of the oldest players at the club.

According to BuzzSouthAfrica, Khune's nett worth is said to be around R21 million. He gets most of his money from his illustrious football career with Kaizer Chiefs.

Stunning rides and lovely garage

Khune is known to have great taste in cars and this is shown on his Instagram account. The Kaizer Chiefs fan is passionate about luxurious vehicles and boats some of his own.

Mercedes C43 AMG

The impressive vehicle is one of the most expensive ones he possesses and is worth just over R1 million. The goalkeeper shows the luxurious car on his social media pages from time to time.

BMW 1 series

The goalkeeper's love for German cars shows and he owns a luxurious BMW series that looks like it has major firepower. The car is worth R300 000 to R700 000.

