These Streets teasers for September 2021: Will Asmita agree to marry Paromita?

These Streets telenovela has won the hearts of many because of its fascinating storyline, endless drama, and its talented cast. For instance, Asmita does the unimaginable to stop her highly anticipate marriage. On the other hand, Beauty is determined to ensure Paro ends up with Shantanu. Here are These Streets teasers for September to give you a sneak peek of what to expect from your favourite show.

Shantanu and Asmita airs on Zee World on weekdays.

Source: Twitter

Shantanu and Asmita do not seem to run out of tricks. The two are doing everything possible to avoid their prospective spouses. On the other hand, Ridoy is not ready to let go easily even though he has noticed Asmita’s heart is elsewhere. So, what next?

These Streets teasers for September 2021

How far can you go if someone forced you to marry someone you don’t love? Below is what to expect from These Streets cast in September:

Episode 66: Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Asmita and Shantanu become emotional after he agrees to tie the knot with Paro. However, Asmita is not convinced about Shantanu’s decision. As a result, she stops Shantanu’s marriage to Paro.

Episode 67: Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Nivedita welcomes the prospective wives of Shantanu and Ridoy into the house. Is she having a change of heart about Shantanu?

Episode 68: Friday, 3rd September 2021

Asmita is not comfortable spending the night with Ridoy in the house. Thus, she comes up with an excuse to leave the house and goes to her father's house. Ridoy has realized that he is forcing himself on Ridoy.

Later, Ridoy apologises to Asmita. Surprisingly, he promises her that the wedding will take place once she is ready.

Episode 69: Monday, 6th September 2021

Dadi Bua manages to separate Shantanu from Paro. She tells him to head straight to the hospital. Later, Beauty gets mad at Dadi Bua and blames her for being a hindrance. As a result, she decides to end her life.

These Streets teasers for September 2021. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 70: Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Beauty briefs Paromita about her evil plan about Asmita and Shantanu. Later, the two arrive at the Majumdar house to finalize their plan. Shockingly, Beauty shows them a picture of Shantanu and Asmita in a comprising position. Unable to defend herself, Asmita agrees to take a virginity test to prove her innocence.

Episode 71: Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Shantanu is infuriated with Paro and Beauty’s evil scheme. As a result, he scolds them for being illiberal. On the other hand, Ridoy gets mad at Nivedita for embarrassing Asmita in front of everyone.

Later, Beauty convinces Paromita to initiate the marriage as soon as possible. Beauty is afraid that Asmita might win Shantanu’s heart before her plan goes through. In a turn of events, Shantanu comes up with an excuse to avoid the wedding; he takes a 3-month celibacy vow.

Episode 72: Thursday, 9th September 2021

Asmita walks in on Shantanu, who is relaxing in his room. She requests him to fill his forehead with vermillion powder.

On the other hand, Nivedita gathers all the family members to make a significant announcement. She informs them that they are proceeding to court to register the marriages.

Episode 73: Friday, 10th September 2021

Ridoy convinces Shantanu to plan their honeymoon. His primary reason is to avoid the endless family drama that proves toxic to some of the family members.

Asmita devises a plan that will help her monitor Nivedita’s move. So, she approaches DSP Rane, who helps her to bug Nivedita's room. Later, Shantanu is shocked to learn that Asmita intentionally avoided the wedding; she took sleeping pills to avoid getting hitched to Ridoy.

Ridoy convinces Shantanu to plan their honeymoon to escape family drama. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shantanu

Shantanu continued to play tricks about his marriage. Initially, he makes his mind about marrying Paromita, but he doesn’t seem serious about it. At some point, Beauty discovered that he is not interested in Paromita. Together with Paro, they tried to frame him about sleeping with Asmita.

Asmita

Asmita did everything possible to avoid marrying Ridoy. However, when invited into the house by Nivedita alongside Shantanu and Paro, she comes up with an excuse to leave to her father’s house. She can’t imagine sleeping with him, let alone marrying him, because her heart is elsewhere.

Eventually, she decided to take sleeping pills to avoid the wedding. Ridoy has already come to terms that Asmita is not interested in him. Even so, he allows her some time to make her mind. However, Asmita is busy creating ties with Shantanu.

Beauty

Beauty is determined to stop Asmita from marrying Shantanu. Instead, she wants Paromita to marry Shantanu by force. As a result, she tried all her tricks on Shantanu, and when she couldn’t manage, she attempted to frame him. She plans to make sure the wedding takes place as soon as possible because it benefits her.

No doubt, These Streets teasers for September 2021 are proof that the show is worthwhile watching. The telenovela gets better and better every day. For instance, the drama continues as Shantanu and Asmita intentionally avoid getting hitched by their prospective spouses.

Source: Briefly.co.za