Generations: The Legacy storyline is about the never-ending drama between family members and friends. The show highlights sensitive themes like blackmail, betrayal, and rivalry.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for September 2021

As Generations: The Legacy episodes unfold, Mpho finds himself in a dire situation by associating with an old foe. Gadaffi faces the consequences of his actions, and Nontle unwittingly gets into trouble by trusting a stranger. Ayanda also makes a life-changing decision about her life.

Episode 203 (1763) - Wednesday 1st of September 2021

Cohabiting poses many challenges to a blossoming relationship, and Gadaffi's efforts to re-write his mistakes are written off. Gog'Flo is equally fed up with the bad vibes at home.

Episode 204 (1764) - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Lucy is puzzled when someone she knows steals a phone under her watch, and Fikile persuades her worried friend to mark her territory. Nontle leads another theft.

Episode 205 (1765) - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

The girls race against time, trying to clear the cash, although they are unaware that its absence has been discovered. Ayanda loses her cool when she sees her daughter's photos on social media. Mpho declines the boring job offer and insists he has more exciting things to do.

Episode 206 (1766) - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Mbali retrieves the information she wanted, although it is not what she wanted to hear. Gadaffi finds it hard to trust the new protégé’, and Lucy joins the dots and her findings leave her puzzled.

Episode 207 (1767) - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Mrekza chooses the wrong time to lock the study room and is shocked to catch his daughter in the act. An old folk unexpectedly shows up, and the reception they receive leaves them shocked. Meanwhile, Mavusana is impressed to do a job for his old boss despite it being very personal.

Episode 208 (1768) - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Tshidi makes a devastating discovery and Nontle fishes for information, and she is frustrated by what she hears. A catastrophic call comes from the women's shelter.

Episode 209 (1769) - Thursday, 9th of September 2021

Pele is startled to find out who is out of jail and is back on the streets, and Ayanda is not impressed by Zanele meddling in her business. Later, Zondiwe witnesses an argument that affects her deeply.

Episode 210 (1770) - Friday, 10th of September 2021

Linda walks home, unaware that someone is stalking her, and a sinister warning leaves Lucy worried. Gunshots ring out in the commune in the middle of the night.

Episode 211 (1771) - Monday, 13th of September 2021

A shrewd cop worries when he sees a torn red shirt, and Mpho worries about what he has been tasked to do. Mrekza overlooks the red flags when he finds his wife chatting to a suspicious person.

Episode 212 (1772) - Tuesday, 14th of September 2021

Nontle trusts the delivery guy, unaware of who he is, and Mavusana continues to give Gadaffi a reason to worry. Later, Mbali eavesdrops on a sensitive conversation that prompts her to take action.

Episode 213 (1773) - Wednesday, 15th of September 2021

The discovery of the listening device puts everyone on edge, and Pele discovers photos on his phones, and they make his blood run cold. Lucy gets so pissed off that she vows to teach someone a lesson.

Episode 214 (1774) - Thursday, 16th of September 2021

Ayanda fails to contain her anger and attacks someone in public. Mpho tries to save himself from a dire situation, and Zanele worries that her partner might be up to something fishy.

Episode 215 (1775) - Friday 17th of September 2021

Thabiso realizes the walls are closing in, and Mbali's conscience eats her up. When Mrekza overhears something, he confronts Cosmo, and Cosmo gives as good as he gets.

Episode 216 (1776) - Monday, 20th of September 2021

Lucy is shocked to find out what Gog'Flo wants to do, and Mavusana gets into trouble when a phone rings in his pockets. Pele buys his lady flowers and is in a good mood, although everything goes south when he receives the shocking news.

Episode 217 (1777) - Tuesday, 21st of September 2021

Mpho finds himself in a dilemma, and Ayanada doubts her decision. The Diales set a trap for the crooks, and it ends up crooking the crooks.

Episode 218 (1778) - Wednesday, 22nd of September 2021

Mbali faces the consequences of her actions, and Gadaffi does not take his son's involvement in the operation lightly. Meanwhile, Zanele thinks her work partner is making a grievous mistake.

Episode 219 (1779) - Thursday, 23rd of September 2021

The honeymoon phase is officially over for the reunited journalists, and as the undercover operation draws nearer, tension heightens. Are the cracks starting to show?

Episode 220 (1780) - Friday, 24th of September 2021

Mazwi has a sensitive conversation with an uncharacteristically nervous Fikile, and Ayanda's decision catches her man unaware. Is Mpho losing it?

Episode 221 (1781) - Monday, 27th of September 2021

Pamela is frustrated by the situation at home and work, and Kabisi is obsessively worried about something, although it worries Tshidi. Nontle is not as excited about her mother's news as was expected.

Episode 222 (1782) - Tuesday, 28th of September 2021

Mrekza and Cosmo's horror stories do not make the situation any better, and elsewhere, Pele is unsure of what to do with his wayward protégé. Meanwhile, Siyanda gets so excited about a tip-off and forgets about his wife.

Episode 223 (1783) - Wednesday, 29th of September 2021

Sphe worries whether she is doing the right thing by helping the Moroka elder, and Mazwi talks his friend into leaving his marriage. Nobody notices the dark figure at the Siqalo Court.

Episode 224 (1784) - Thursday, 30th of September 2021

Kabisi insists on hearing the truth, although he feels physically ill when he receives the answers. Two parties exchange money and agree to execute their mission on an unsuspecting victim. Pamela directs another flying object at her husband's head.

Lucy

Lucy is puzzled by what goes on under her watch. First, she witnesses a theft, and the thief is someone she knows! Later, she sees Nontle executing another robbery, and everything looks so bizarre for her. Later, she receives shocking news, and after contemplating, she attacks someone publicly! Will she regret her actions?

Mpho

Mpho jumps from the frying pan to fire when he declines a decent job opportunity to pursue what he enjoys doing. He meets his former boss, who offers him a job, although it is nothing close to his expectations. He tries to save himself from a dire situation, although it is too late. How will he get out of this mess?

