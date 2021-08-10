Khama Billiat Gives Massive Thanks to Willard Katsande for Taking Care of Him

Khama Billiat took to social media to show love to Willard Katsande for guiding him through everything he does

The pair have a close relationship that resembles one of a father and so and Billiat thanked Katsande for his guidance

Kaizer Chiefs fans took to the comments section to react to the post and also send Billiat some support ahead of the season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is grateful for Willard Katsande in his life and took to social media to give him all the love. Their relationship is like a brotherhood and Khama is so proud to call Willard his friend. He wrote:

"We meet to part and part to meet! Thank you for being the big brother to me on and off the pitch! You guided me and pushed me to bigger limits, protected me like your own son!"

Khama Billiat feels blessed to have someone like Willard Katsande guiding him. Image: @khama_Billiat11

Source: Twitter

Billiat went on to say that he will meet Katsande once again as an opponent in the tunnel. Katsande has signed for Sekhukhune FC after playing for Chiefs for 10 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media users were moved by Khama's tribute to Katsande and admired them both. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Mphikeleli162 said:

"Khama it is now in your hands to raise the flag of Zimbabwe higher in Naturena... The management has done their part."

@SenatorDee3 commented:

"We expect the best on you Khama this season, you now have your best guy Keagan Dolly."

@You09325710 said:

"Powerful message everything we do is Allah's plan most of the time he sends people to guide us."

Itumeleng Khune showers his wife with all the love

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's star goalkeeper and his beautiful wife and mother of two are always doing the most on social media. Whether it's a family snap or a couple pic, Mzansi can't get enough.

Sphelele recently gave us some more after heading to Instagram with another amazing photo. In the photo, Sphelele and her hunky man can be seen all dressed up in matching black outfits as they pose romantically for a photo together.

In the snap, the love between the two of them is very evident.

"Parents," she captioned the heartwarming post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za