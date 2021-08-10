SASSA application 2022: R350 grant, application channels, process, forms, status

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is an initiative of the South African government through its Ministry of Social Development. The program's objective is to provide an R350 grant to millions of South Africans who meet the requirement for the monthly stipend. While the South African government stopped the first phase of the grant in April 2021, the SASSA application period was extended to 2023.

The South African government's R350 grant was a measure put in place to fast-track economic recovery. Specifically, it aims to provide relief funds for the less privileged in society.

The 2022 SASSA application and R350 grant

The 6-month Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) of R350 is given to individuals who are currently unemployed and do not receive any form of income, social grant, or UIF payment.

Eligibility criteria

Here is a look at the basic eligibility criteria for those looking to apply for the SRD grant.

One must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, refugee, or asylum seeker.

Must either be a registered refugee or have a permanent residence with verifiable details in the database of the home affairs.

Be a holder of a special permit under the Zimbabwe exemption permit dispensation, special Angolan dispensation, or the Lesotho exemption permit dispensation.

Must be between the age of 18 and 59 as of the time of application.

Must be unemployed.

Must not be a resident of a government-funded or subsidized institution.

Must be living within the Republic of South Africa.

Must not be a current beneficiary of other coronavirus response support.

Must not be benefiting from a social grant.

A caregiver who is not already a beneficiary of any other grant will be eligible for the SASSA application.

Must not be a beneficiary of an employment insurance benefit.

Common issues plaguing SRD grant recipients

The SRD grant is meant to provide temporary assistance for persons in such a dire material need that they cannot meet their families' most basic needs. Here are some of the most common problems that plague SRD recipients.

You need financial assistance while your children's grants are being processed.

A disaster or crisis has hit you (such as your house burning down).

You are unable to work for a period not exceeding six months due to a medical condition.

You are unable to get child support from your co-parent.

The breadwinner in your family has died or has been imprisoned for less than six months.

The South African government started paying the R350 in May 2020 to relieve some unemployed South Africans of the financial difficulties that came with the pandemic. Over 10 million South Africans applied for the initial phase, which ended in April 2021.

The SASSA R350 grant application period was extended after most beneficiaries and those not as fortunate pleaded with the government to reopen the SASSA application for R350. As a result, the grant was extended by a year and will now expire in March 2023.

Can I reapply for the R350 grant?

Yes, you can. If you got the grant in the first funding phase, you could still apply for the second phase. You will be required to fill out new application forms and go through a series of application processes to benefit from the SASSA R350 grant extension.

Lindiwe Zulu, the minister for social development, stated that some of the previous beneficiaries might have taken up new employment opportunities. Since the initiative is majorly for the less privileged, such individuals in gainful employment would be ineligible to continue benefiting from the grant.

How do I apply for a SASSA R350 online application form?

Here are the different SASSA application options. Keep in mind that SASSA is not taking new applications for the SRD grant at this time. SASSA will publish the date on which this website will be opened for new applications and reapplications.

Via WhatsApp

To apply through WhatsApp, follow the steps below

Add the phone number 082 046 8553 on WhatsApp

Send a message that includes your first and last name as well as your Identity number.

You will get a response about the next steps of the application process.

Via USSD

To apply through the USSD short code, dial *134*7737# on your phone and follow the prompt.

Via your nearest SASSA office

The SASSA application forms for 2022 can be obtained from the SASSA office near you. Make your application by following the steps below.

Get a copy of the application form at the office and fill it out.

Provide your identity number or permit number from the Department of Home Affairs Refugee

Provide your first name and surname as captured in the identity document

Provide information about your gender and any disability you may have.

Provide your contact details, including a cell phone number and residential address.

Can I apply for SASSA grant online?

No, there is no SASSA online application form for now, but you can get it at your nearest SASSA office.

How long does it take to have your application processed?

Your application will be processed immediately you submit it. It will then be assessed to determine a genuine need for service and applicant credibility. Still, you will still get your voucher, cash, or food parcel for the first month, even if your application did not have all the requisite documents.

SASSA status check

After applying for the grant, how do you know if your application has been approved? The SASSA R350 grant application status check is quite straightforward.

Log into the official SRD SASSA website.

Click on the "Application Status" icon and then the 'click here to check online' icon.

Fill in the required details.

You will find your application status for the grant.

The R350 monthly stipend will be sent through the bank details provided by approved beneficiaries. Besides, beneficiaries without a bank account can receive their relief funds through the Bank mobile transfers, South African Post Bank, or Post Office.

SASSA contacts

Here are the different channels through which one can reach SASSA for inquiries, complaints, or anything else.

Physical location: SASSA House, 501 Prodinsa Building, Pretoria

SASSA House, 501 Prodinsa Building, Pretoria Email: srd@sassa.gov.za

srd@sassa.gov.za WhatsApp: 082 046 8553

082 046 8553 Telephone numbers: 012 400 2000, 080 060 1011 or 012 400 2257

012 400 2000, 080 060 1011 or 012 400 2257 Postal address: Private Bag X55662, ARCADIA, 0083.

Filling out the SASSA application form is the first step for needy South Africans to get financial assistance from the government through the Social Relief of Distress Grant. The R350 goes a long way in cushioning recipients from the effects of harsh economic times.

