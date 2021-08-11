New! Loli's Luck teasers for September 2021: Loli and her new path of life

Loli's Luck or La suerte de Loli (in Spanish) is a comedy telenovela that follows through the life of Loli. Interestingly, Loli is a workaholic who puts everything behind her to focus on her career as an executive producer at one of the best radio stations on the West Coast of America. However, her life suddenly turns around when her best friend dies, leaving her kids and property under her care. Here are Loli's Luck teasers for September 2021.

What should come first between work and family? Loli decides to quit her job after being denied a promotion despite working effortlessly to promote its growth. In addition, her best friend’s death changes her perspective about life. So, she sets on a journey that proves difficult right from the start. Catch the TV show as Loli's Luck’s actors treat you with endless drama and entertainment.

Loli's Luck teasers for September

Loli is surprised that the radio station chose a new employer for the position of Vice President over her. Funny enough, the said person is someone she had given her contact a few days ago at the bar. Below is a sneak peek of what to expect in Loli's Luck's episodes that will air on September 2021.

Episode 1: Monday, 13th September 2021

Loli meets a man at the bar and ends up giving him her phone number. Much later, she discovers Mariana, her best friend, is in a severe condition in hospital.

Episode 2: Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Mariana’s death forces her children and mother to move to Loli’s residence briefly. On the other hand, Rafael is in disbelief after receiving a disturbing call.

Episode 3: Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Paula tries to convince Rafael to give her a second chance to redeem herself. However, Rafael is hesitant because he does not want anything to do with her. Considering how much he loved his mother, Nicky pays her deceased mum a visit at the cemetery.

Episode 4: Thursday, 16th September 2021

Paulina insists on getting back to Rafael’s life. However, he does not give in easily. To catch his attention, she threatens him that she will take her daughter away from him.

Rafael has no option other than to do away with his divorce plan. But, on the other hand, Mariana’s kids decide to leave Loli’s house because they are unable to cope with her lifestyle.

Episode 5: Friday, 17th September 2021

Like Mariana's kids, Loli is yet to come to terms with Mariana's death. So, Loli decides to visit her grave at the cemetery. On the other hand, Nicky is bullied by some of his schoolmates. Later, Rafael seems to have a change of heart – he invites his estranged wife (Paulina) to talk.

Episode 6: Saturday, 18th September 2021

Loli learns in the morning that she left Rafael a message after she got drunk at the bar. As a result, she feels embarrassed and ashamed. On the other hand, Matías is overwhelmed with joy after he is promoted at work.

Episode 7: Sunday, 19th September 2021

The social worker is concerned with Loli’s actions, especially after finding her in a compromising situation with Armando. Paulina and Rafael’s efforts to restore their relationship do not seem to go well. Rafael gets mad at Paulina for not revealing the name of her lover.

Episode 8: Monday, 20th September 2021

Loli’s attempt to connect with Mariana’s kids proves challenging. She tries to request Octavio to meet Nicky, but he turns her down. Surprisingly, Bruno settles his debts by stealing from his neighbours.

Episode 10: Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Bruno visits Loli at Global Radio to convince her to give him a job. As expected, Loli does not help him. On the other hand, Nicky decides to call Octavio after visiting her mother’s grave at the cemetery for the second time.

Episode 11: Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Nicky gives Matías a call to request a favour. What is he up to? Roxy realises David has been lying about her to his allies. Eventually, Octavio makes his mind and agrees to meet Nicky.

Episode 12: Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Paulina suspects Rafael is secretly seeing Loli. Later, Nicky is overjoyed with her biological father’s return. He welcomes him with a warm hug into their house.

Episode 13: Friday, 24th September 2021

Loli is on a mission to look for Octavio. She seeks the help of Roxy, who accompanies her to the bar. Later, Rafael agrees to accompany Nicky to the beach. On the other hand, Paulina heads back to Los Angeles for a vacation.

Episode 14: Saturday, 25th September 2021

Paulina eventually returns from LA. Later, the social worker is upset with Loli. She is infuriated with her after learning that Nicky’s biological father is back, and she has not mentioned it to her.

Episode 15: Sunday, 26th September 2021

Bruno learns about Loli’s dismissal from Paulina. Meanwhile, Octavio, Nicky, and Loli step out to buy ice cream. Later, Octavio invites Loli to the bar.

Episode 16: Monday, 27th September 2021

Don Rogelio offers Loli a tempting offer. However, she is somewhat not contented. Thus, Rafael convinces her to take it. On the other hand, Roxy catches Matias at the bar – she finds him flirting with Apolo.

Episode 17: Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Finally, Loli moves to Marina’s house to keep the children company. Meanwhile, Paulina is doing everything possible to cut ties between Rafael and Loli. How far is she willing to go to turn them against each other?

Episode 18: Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Nora is uncomfortable with Loli’s presence in Mariana’s house. As a result, she seeks the help of Bruno to send her away. Later, Octavio accompanies Loli to Rafael’s place for a dinner party.

Episode 19: Thursday, 30th September 2021

Loli succeeds to collect the sample Octavio needs for the DNA test. However, after dinner, Paulina feels guilty, forcing her to apologise to Rafael. Meanwhile, Jessica reveals to Sam that her parent’s marriage is a lie.

Loli

Loli’s world came to a standstill after Mariana, her best friend, died. Considering she is a career woman, she struggled to accept her new responsibility. Also, she was devastated when the company failed to promote her despite working tirelessly to promote its growth. At some point, she quit her position at the company.

Rafael

Rafael had a rough beginning with his estranged wife threatening to take away his daughter if he preceded with his divorce arrangements. But, eventually, he gives in to Paulina's demands because he wants to keep his daughter.

Paulina is not comfortable with Loli being around Rafael. She is convinced something is going on between them. For this reason, she tried everything possible to turn Rafael against Loli.

Nicky

Loli's Luck teasers for September are the tip of the iceberg of how interesting the show will be. The show has a thrilling storyline that will leave you glued to your screens every day. So remember to catch all the events as they unfold on Telemundo, starting on 13th September at 22h00.

