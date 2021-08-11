Lionel Messi has finally been unveiled at French side Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine will wear number 30 shirt

Paris Saint-Germain sold all the shirts they provided on Tuesday, August 10, as fans were happy to see the Argentine

The 34-year-old spent 21 years of his football career at Barcelona winning the Champions League and League titles

Fans and lovers of French giants Paris Saint-Germain were in joyous momentum on Tuesday, August 11, following the arrival of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi who joined on a free.

Barcelona fans never thought that Lionel Messi would play for any other club in his career considering how he started his life at the Nou Camp where he has spent 21 years.

Many supporters of the Spanish La Liga side are still troubled over the departure of Lionel Messi as they never wanted their highest goalscorer in history to leave.

Lionel Messi while unveiling his Paris Saint-Germain's shirt.

According to the report on Daily Star and Sky Sport, Paris Saint-Germain provided Lionel Messi's shirt on the first day of his arrival in France and they sold everything.

The number of jerseys sold is not disclosed, but the report added that each short cost €107.99 which is around R1 800 and they were all sold in 20 minutes.

Lionel Messi has chosen the no.30 shirt that he wore at the start of his Barcelona career, after Ligue 1 granted PSG an exception with the number that's usually reserved for goalkeepers.

What next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi will have the chance to play with Brazilian winger Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain having had superb working relationship with the former Santos star at Barcelona.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how thousands of Paris Saint Germain fans trooped out to welcome Lionel Messi as the Argentine arrives to complete his two-year move to the French League giants.

The 34-year-old forward arrived in the French capital earlier today, two days after bidding an emotional farewell to his former teammates at Camp Nou.

He was scheduled to pen a new five-year deal with the Blaugrana a few days back but the financial rules imposed on clubs by La Liga made the deal impossible.

And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner peeped out of the window to wave to his adoring supporters who cannot wait to see him wear the club's jersey in crazy scenes.

