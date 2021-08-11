The hints in Curse of The Sands teasers for September 2021 bring you the thrill in the show and how eventful it will be in the oncoming episodes. As the story unfolds, it unveils the hidden truths about most characters and whether they mean well. Some Curse of The Sands cast members masquerade as saints, although they are the villains in the show. How about reading on for more gist about the soapie?

Curse of The Sands teasers for September 2021. Photo: @Zee World Series Updates

Source: Facebook

Curse of The Sands is a supernatural romantic soap opera. The Curse of The Sands storyline features Mohini, a feared witch who uses her powers to fulfil her desires. Her requited lover is reborn as Ram, who marries Siya. Siya's marriage to Ram is on the rocks, although she hangs on to save her husband when she learns of Mohini's intention's. Curse of The Sands teasers for September 2021 highlight how difficult it is for her.

Curse of The Sands teasers for September 2021

Recent Curse of The Sands episodes featured Mohini and her determination to do away with Siya and Ram. Siya's attempts to save her family face several hurdles since Mohini employs her supernatural powers to attack them. Read on for more details on how the drama will unfold.

Episode 115 - Wednesday 1st of September 2021

The sage, Ram and Sumri search for Mann and Siya in Behramgarh, and Mohini sends the magical dagger to murder Mann. However, Ram shows up on time and rescues Mann. The sage traps Mohini and performs a ritual to determine the connection between Mohini and Mann.

Episode 116 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

The sage rescues Siya and her unborn baby from the sand spirit. Although Mohini attacks when they least expected. Mohini stabs Ram, and Siya kills Mann, although Devki shows up on time to stop her. Before breathing their last, Siya and Ram lead Devki to take Mann away from Mohini. When Mansi gains conscience, Devki tells him how Mohini murdered his mother.

Mohini causes chaos wherever she goes. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 117 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

After the shocking ordeal, Mann relocates to Varanasi, unaware that Mohini lives in the same city. Later, her eyes and Shiv's lock during an inspection near Ananya's house. A priest predicts that Ananya's husband will cause her death; hence, he insists on performing the Gathbandan ritual. However, during the ceremony, he mistakes Mohini for Ananya.

Episode 118 - Saturday, 4th of September 2021

Kamal, Ananya's father, slaps her, and when Shiv sees her injuries, it triggers him to remember something from his past. He trashes the goons troubling her, and they go to the police station to report the matter. When Mohini receives Ananya's call, she also rushes to the police station.

Episode 119 - Sunday, 5th of September 2021

Mohini and Shiv move towards Ananya simultaneously, and an unknown man tips Mohini about Devki being in Delhi. Later, Mohini conducts a ritual that helps her discern that Mann is in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Rekha, Ananya's aunt, sets a trap that Mohini falls for.

Episode 120 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

Dadi invites Shiv to stay over, although his presence bothers Mohini. When they meet face to face, Mohini notices something strange about him. It convinces her that he is Mann. Later, Ananya disgraces Shiv by pouring water on him.

Episode 121 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Mohini insists on secretly performing a ritual to confirm whether Shiv is Mann. At night, Shiv and Ananya bump into one another and are shocked to realize they have a strong connection. Shiv gets attracted to her, although Ananya is overwhelmed by the troubles she is facing.

Mohini threatens to kill Siya. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 122 - Wednesday, 8th of September 2021

Ananya confuses Shiv for a thief; hence, she attacks him. Later, she discovers that the Rudraksha is Shiv's; thus, she raises eyebrows about his intentions. Therefore, she goes to search his room but is startled when Shiv walks in on her!

Mohini

Mohini succeeds in her mission to eliminate Ram and his family. She uses the sand spirit to murder Siya and her unborn baby. Later, she meets Shiv and is confused about his identity. Therefore, she conducts a ritual to determine whether he is Mann. Will her findings be substantial?

Ananya

Ananya and Shiv meet during the inspection at Ananya's house, and they awkwardly have a strong connection. The priest warns that Ananya's husband will cause her death; thus, the priest recommends she performs a ritual. During the ceremony, the priest mistakes Shiv for Ananya's husband. Later, Ananya is shocked by what she finds in Shiv's room. What are Shiv's intentions?

Curse of The Sands teasers for September 2021 cannot compare to the amount of drama in the show. Check out full episodes for more details about Shiv's identity and what his intentions are.

READ ALSO: Generations: The Legacy Teasers for September 2021: Will Mpho undo the mess in his life?

Briefly.co.za recently published Generations: The Legacy teasers for September 2021. The sudden change in the show's trajectory is jaw-dropping!

In Generations: The Legacy teasers, Mpho complicates his life when he turns down a genuine job offer. He insists on doing something that is more fun. When someone asks him to complete a mission, he realises how difficult his life has become.

Source: Briefly.co.za