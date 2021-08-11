Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane Eyeing Continuity in the 2021/22 Season

Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off their season with a mouthwatering clash against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 and Themba Zwane has outlined his ambitions

The Sundowns star midfielder is hoping to regularly find his name on the scoresheet and also looks at why his club is the best in Mzansi

‘Mshishi’ will be key for the Tshwane giants as they look to defend their DStv Premiership title as they target their 11th

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Themba Zwane says he wants to improve his goal tally in the upcoming 2021/22 DStv Premiership season. Zwane is the reigning DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season and will be key for the Brazilians as they look to defend their league title.

‘Mshishi’ will also be expected to spearhead their attack when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the MTN8 on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane shares his ambitions for the next season. Image: @SplashPR/Mshishi18/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Themba Zwane looking to score more goals for Mamelodi Sundowns

In a press release sent by SplashPR to Briefly News, the Tembisa-born creative attacker says he faced challenges as a footballer but he knows tough people last. Zwane said:

“See improvement on all my stats, minutes on pitch, assists and goals. I know I’m talented, but I work super hard at my game. I push myself to be better every day, but more importantly, I like winning. I have learned that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

"So, I try to keep myself informed of what’s happening around me, our country and the world at large. I remain positive and hope for the best. The unbelievable team spirit in camp among players. The great support we get from the technical team, president and chairman.

"More importantly, the feeling we get knowing our fans, Yellow Nation are always behind us makes a huge difference.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Zwane netted 13 goals and provided five assists out of 34 matches across all competitions last season and describes success as two-fold. He added:

“Success for me is two-fold: Being able to enjoy, compete and stay on top of my game in this competitive league for so many years. Winning silverware for the team and our beloved fans makes all the difference.

"Being part of the Sundowns family, competing in the Club World Cup, winning the CAF CL league and eventually winning the PSL Footballer of the Season, show that I contributed positively to the game.

"The environment at Sundowns instils the winning mentality and this resonates with my beliefs, which makes winning a habit. I think it’s a nice design in traditional team colours with bold African patterns. But more importantly, for players, it’s very comfortable.”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter looking to avoid defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns

According to the SowetanLIVE, Baxter wants to guide his troops to glory and avoid the 4-1 loss they suffered to Masandawana in his first game in charge back in 2012. Baxter said:

“It is very similar. We don’t have a lot of time but the boys have been doing really well. Maybe it will be a work in progress in the first couple of weeks in the season, but if we can get into the decent start and we are there, we could be up there challenging for titles.”

Themba Zwane: A look into the Mamelodi Sundowns player's salary and luxury cars

Remaining with Sundowns, Briefly News published that being a football player in South Africa comes with a cool fat cheque with players splurging on various soft life items.

Briefly News explores how much Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane earns and his super classy vehicles.

Themba Zwane is a South African professional footballer who currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League and for the South African national team. Briefly News takes a look at how much he earns, his nett worth and his collection of luxury cars.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za