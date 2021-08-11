Tammy Abraham Surprise Inclusion in Chelsea Squad Amid Links to Arsenal, Roma

Tuchel played down reports linking Tamy Abraham with a move away from Chelsea

Abraham has been devoid of playing time since the arrival of Timo Werner and has recently been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma

With only two days to the close of the transfer window in England, Abraham has been included in Chelsea’s squad to face Villareal in the UEFA Super Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is in Chelsea’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup despite numerous rumours linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, the Champions League winners last season, face Europa League winners Villareal on Wednesday, 11 August, and boss Thomas Tuchel remained coy about Abraham amid the impending arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup squad despite numerous rumours linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Image: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku is on the verge of being named a Chelsea player for the second time in his career after the Blues agreed a massive deal with Inter Milan.

If all goes as planned, Lukaku will be eligible to face Crystal Palace in Chelsea’s opener on Saturday, 16 August.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Before that, however, Tuchel will have a chance to scoop his side’s first piece of silverware available on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, The Gaffer confirmed Tammy’s inclusion, saying:

"Tammy is in the squad. He did some good preparation matches, clearly not happy with the last half of the year and has reason.

"Maybe it was also my fault not to push him and trust him on the level as other players and he wants minutes.

“Like with players coming in as well, I will not comment on actual situations of players going out," Tuchel was quoted.

Abraham fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season, despite initially being on the rise under Frank Lampard in 2019.

The arrival of Tuchel did not help matters as the German preferred Timo Werner upfront despite the fact that the former Leipzig man was struggling with his finishing.

In the Premier League last season, Tammy only made 22 appearances, starting on 12 occasions.

"I am happy if we have the same group again and start the new season with the same group, I will be happy," Tuchel added as quoted by BBC.

Lukaku spotted holding Chelsea shirt Ahead of Move

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lukaku's stunning return to Stamford Bridge appears to be inching closer after he was spotted holding what looked like a Chelsea shirt.

The publication understands the Inter Milan forward's move back to the Premier League is imminent having already had his medicals.

While the deal has not been confirmed, it appears as though Lukaku cannot wait to Don the blue colours once again, according to Metro UK.

In a video posted on Twitter by FC Inter News reporter Egle Patane, Lukaku appeared to be holding a Chelsea shirt after his medical in Milan.

Source: Briefly.co.za