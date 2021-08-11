Thembinkosi Lorch Rubbishes Break Up with Natasha Thahane Claims

Natasha Thahane and her boyfriend Thembinkosi Lorch are still very much together after peeps thought they broke up

The pair unfollowed each other on Instagram but confused the enemy when they posted snaps of each other loved up

Mzansi social media users are confused about their relationship and can barely keep up with them any longer

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahane are currently South Africa's "it" couple and they have been making the headlines lately. In a turn of events, it actually appears that the couple is still happy together after it seemed like they had split.

Social media detectives did the work and realised that pictures of the couple had been deleted on their respective accounts. This led everyone to believe that they had broken up. However, Lorch took to social media to set the record straight about his relationship.

Thembinkosi Lorch took to social media to show that he's still smitten with Natasha Thahane. Image: @LorchNyoso_3, @Natasha_Thahane

Source: Twitter

It appeared that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram but now it looks like all is well. Natasha also posted something that showed she's still happy with her boo.

Check out the different reactions from social media users below:

@siliziwekatoyi said:

"Lorch posted Natasha, bethuna let's mind our own business."

@nancy_sekapa commented:

"Natasha likes playing a lot so she's very capable of planning this."

@Kwanele_RSA said:

"Well, I wish them all the best but, it's not a lasting combination. Anyways let me keep quiet. Let's talk after a year."

@Asangevovo said:

"They must confuse the hell out of you baloyi."

Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates his birthday and Briefly News reports some facts about him

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the most recognised faces in the Orlando Pirates squad and he celebrated his birthday, 22 July. Lorch is definitely a force to be reckoned with for both the national team, Bafana Bafana, and Pirates.

The creative and skilful attacker turns 28 and he is receiving sweet messages from his fans and peers in the football fraternity. Briefly News takes a look at three things about the Bafana player.

Having made headlines in the past few weeks regarding his future at the Buccaneers, Lorch’s ambition to ply his trade overseas is not a secret.

