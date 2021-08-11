A letter written by a young Ghanaian girl named Nhyira Asiedu is beginning to make waves on social media as it was addressed to Lionel Messi

In the handwritten note, Nhyira explained that Messi's move from Barca to PSG is one that has started affecting her badly

Nhyira begged the former Barcelona star to move back to Barcelona in order to make her life better

A young Ghanaian girl with beautiful handwriting named Nhyira Asiedu has penned down a touching letter to former Barcelona legend, Lionel Messi.

In the letter that was shared on the Twitter handle of @itz_Afellay, the young girl indicated that Messi's move from Barcelona to PSG is one that has begun to affect her very badly.

According to Nhyira, her father is a Barcelona fan who loves to watch Messi play for the team but since the star is moving, he [her father] does not intend to renew the DSTV subscription any longer.

Nhyira further mentioned in the letter that is beginning to go viral that she badly needs the DSTV to be renewed in order for her to be able to watch her cartoons once more.

The young girl, therefore, begged Lionel Messi to move back to Barcelona for her sake, so that she can be able to watch her cartoons.

See her handwritten letter below:

Messi's arrival at PSG

In an earlier report by Briefly News, excitement eclipsed the whole of Paris as quite a number of PSG supporters have thronged the airport waiting for the arrival of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants have already completed the signings of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Georginio Wijnaldum, all on free transfers, but the summer window is about reaching new heights.

They also signed Achraf Hakimi in a €70 million move from Inter Milan and now they are closing in on a blockbuster deal for six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

