Samir Nurkovic has attracted interest from an Egyptian club called Pyramids who are willing to sign him for R22 million

Nurkovic has been a top goalscorer for Kaizer Chiefs and is still under contract with the Soweto giants club in Mzansi

The striker also has a few other clubs interested in him and Chiefs will allow a transfer if they can pay the release clause

For the second year in a row, Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic has been the subject of fresh transfer rumours away from the club. Chiefs are rumoured to be interested in cashing in on the Serbian, who has been identified as a main target for next season by Egyptian side Pyramids.

Pyramids, on the other hand, will have to meet Amakhosi's $1.5 million asking price, which is approximately R22,2 million. Despite the likelihood of a lucrative move to the North African club, Nurkovic remains content at Chiefs following an upgraded deal last season.

Samir Nurkovic could be leaving Kaizer Chiefs if Pyramids can match his release clause. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

The 29-year-old is not asking for a transfer, but the club is thought to prefer cashing in on him while he is still under contract according to a report by KickOff. According to The South African, Nurkovic was apparently set to be sold by Chiefs for a transfer fee of roughly R30 million just a few months ago.

If Pyramids agree to Chiefs' demands, a move could take place at the end of the Egyptian season. After scoring 14 goals in his maiden season in the PSL, Nurkovic drew a lot of transfer interest towards the end of the season.

Chiefs are said to have received an R15 million bid from Saudi Arabia's Abha FC while Kuwait Sporting Club of Kuwait was turned down. Since coming from Slovakian second-tier team Komarno in July 2019, Nurkovic has been the Chiefs' main scorer.

Stuart Baxter compares Mamelodi Sundowns to French club PSG

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter knows the quality that Mamelodi Sundowns possesses and compared them to the rampant Paris Saint-Germain.

Baxter says that Sundowns will be focusing on the Champions League while Chiefs try to close the gap in the league.

“The gap has increased, and it is not just that we couldn’t sign players, there are a few things, a few reasons why Chiefs have gradually been away from that benchmark,” said Baxter, according to The Citizen.

Sundowns, according to the Kaizer Chiefs coach, are the only team with the burden of expectation of a league title.

