Sergio Ramos has told Lionel Messi to come and be staying in his house until when he gets his own

This offer comes after the Argentine footballer made a massive move to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi will also be sharing the dressing room with his Neymar and teammate at Argentina national team Di Maria

Sergio Ramos has reportedly offered Lionel Messi an apartment in his house pending the time the Argentina international will get his own place following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Years back in the Spanish La Liga, the duo of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi were big rivals considering the tension that comes with the tie between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Many Real Madrid and Barcelona fans will even be finding it hard to believe that Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi will now be sharing the same dressing room together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in action in Champions League. Photo by Alex Caparros

After 21 years at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi recently signed for Paris Saint-Germain and met Sergio Ramos who had earlier joined after leaving Real Madrid.

According to the report on AS citing El País journalist Juan Irigoyen, Sergio Ramos contacted Lionel Messi and told him there is space in his house if he is interested.

Sergio Ramos' reaction

"If you and your family prefer to be in a house rather than in a hotel, you can stay at mine,"

The report added that PSG chiefs are currently taking care of finding Messi a new home, while also searching for suitable schools for his three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Sergio Ramos' Paris Saint Germain debut may have been extended by another eight weeks as reports reveal the legendary defender suffered a thigh injury.

The 35-year-old joined the Parisians on a free transfer this summer after failing to renew his contract with Real Madrid.

He won four Champions League titles among other silverware with Los Blancos in his 16-year reign at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sources claim fans cannot wait to have Ramos and his long-time rival Lionel Messi play together for the first time after over 15 years of battles across competitions.

Ramos was said to have picked up the injury at the end of July and was missing in action PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Troyes on Saturday with Achraf Hakimi and Mauro Icardi scoring to hand Mauricio Pochettino's men a 2-1 win at the end of the game.

