The Good Son teasers for September 2021: Vedant aborts Purva’s child

The Good Son September episodes are not to be missed as the Indian series gets a fascinating twist. The family’s hatred for Vedant and an expectant Purva takes a turn for the worse when Purva’s medical reports are altered to show that she is HIV positive. Will Purva keep her baby when she ‘discovers’ she has the deadly virus? Keep reading The Good Son teasers to find out more.

Rrahul Sudhir plays the role of Vedant on The Good Son (Rajaa Betaa) Indian series. Photo: @MirrorIndore

Source: Twitter

The Good Son on Zee World narrates the emotional and interesting story of Vedant. He was adopted as a child by a family of doctors and grows up to become a successful gynaecologist. However, he struggles to be accepted by his foster family by trying to be a good son.

The Good Son teasers for September

The August episodes of The Good Son Indian series ended when Vedant informed the family about Purva’s pregnancy. It is evident that the news was not received well because Pankhuri and others started working on a plan to destroy him. Here are The Good Son teasers on how the drama continues to unfold in September episodes.

Vedant is shocked to see Purva's fake medical records in The Good Son September episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1st September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 65)

Urmi is infuriated by the harsh treatment that Purva receives from the family, while Rahul informs Pankhuri, Ramesh and Sanju of the reason he called it quits with Purva. Later, Sanju starts investigations to discover if Rahul’s past kidnapping incident really took place.

2nd September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 66)

Sanju, Pankhuri and Ramesh collaborate to plot against Vedant. Later, Pankhuri makes Ramesh and Sanju aware of Purva’s encounter with Rahul. She then asks Sanju to look for a medical book inside the room of Vedant.

3rd September 2021 (Friday – Episode 67)

Pankhuri plans incidences that have a negative effect on Purva’s well-being. Meanwhile, Purva is not sure whether informing Vedant about Rahul is a good idea while Vedant is willing to tutor Pankhuri about pulse diagnosis.

6th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 68)

Ramesh asks Sanju to assist Rahil in coming up with a fake medical report, while Pankhuri does not reveal the truth about her whereabouts when Vedant asks her. She later seeks clarification from Dr Bhatnagar regarding a mistake by Vedant in a previous medical report.

7th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 69)

Vedant tries to comfort a worried Purva regarding her baby while Rahul finds out she is expecting his kid. Meanwhile, Pankhuri tries to perfect the lies she is about to tell Vedant, and she later exchanges Purva’s blood sample with the sample he got from an AIDS medical facility.

8th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 70)

Vedant is left in shock when Pankhuri reveals Purva’s medical examination reports. Elsewhere, Ramesh makes Sanju aware of his decision to create a rift between Manjula and Purva. Rahul is not happy when Pankhuri asks him to come up with lies about having HIV.

9th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 71)

Pankhuri takes Purva to the physician for another medical examination, and she later sets her plan against Vedant and Purva in motion. Meanwhile, Sanju comes up with Rahul’s fake medical report while Pankhuri is excited when her plan against Purva yields the expected results.

10th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 72)

Vedant makes up his mind to terminate Purva’s pregnancy without her knowledge and only informs her about it when she regains consciousness after the abortion. How will she react? Meanwhile, Urmi is distraught when an unfortunate event takes place during puja.

Rahul finds out that Purva is carrying his child in The Good Son August episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to The Good Son cast?

The Good Son series has a fascinating twist in upcoming September episodes as an expectant Purva endures contempt from the family. Here is a recap of what will happen to some of the show’s characters during the month.

Purva

She is pregnant with Rahul’s child, but he does not know. Pankhuri tries all she can to ensure her downfall. She swaps Purva’s blood sample with one from an AIDS clinic so that it appears she is HIV positive and then informs Rahul to lie about being HIV positive. How will the fake medical report affect Purva?

Vedant

He is not aware that Pankhuri is plotting against him and even accepts to teach her pulse diagnosis. He is later shocked when Pankhuri shows him Purva’s fake medical reports. As a professional gynaecologist, he decides to terminate Purva’s pregnancy without her knowledge. Will Purva’s 'HIV status' affect his relationship with her?

The Good Son teasers above reveal how Purva is ruined by the family’s undeserved hatred. For how long is she going to bear the suffering? The Indian series airs on Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Strange Love teasers for September 2021: Will Niranjan’s misdeeds be exposed?

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in September episodes of the Strange Love series. The StarLife show revolves around Astha and Shlok’s love story. Shlok married Astha for revenge, but he discovers he genuinely loves her in September episodes.

Niranjan organizes Astha’s abduction and acts clueless when Shlok informs him about it. Astha’s plans to expose Niranjan are destroyed when he manages to destroy the evidence.

Source: Briefly.co.za