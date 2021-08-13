Nkosingiphile Ngcobo Is Given the Legendary No. 12 Jersey at Kaizer Chiefs

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has impressed so far and now it has been announced that he'll be wearing number 12

The youngster was given the jersey because of his good performances and the club is hoping to see more from him

The number was previously worn by Kaizer Chiefs legends Ace Ntsoelengoe, Ace Khuse and Thabo Mooki

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been given an iconic jersey for the start of the season and fans are hyped up about it. Taking to social media, the club announced that Ngcobo would be wearing the number 12 shirt, which comes with legendary status.

The club posted the news on social media, which caused fans to react online. The post reads:

"Nkosingiphile Ngcobo joins legends with #12. The new 2021/22 season will see an exciting new dawn for Ngcobo after the talented midfielder was handed the famous and legendary jersey #12 by Kaizer Chiefs."

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has a lot to live up to after he was handed the legendary no.12 jersey. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Mzansi social media users and Chiefs fans were stunned by the news. Ngcobo found a way to impress last season and the club hopes that he will continue on the same path for the upcoming season.

Kaizer Chiefs are going to start off their PSL campaign with a match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 on Sunday. Check out the reactions to the post below:

@BonkeMncube said:

"Now please sign Mbule and give him jersey no. 7. Kambole can wear any number, even no. 86 is fine for him."

@PuleZtro commented:

"That's a BIG jersey. Worn by greats. Ace Ntsoelengoe, Ace Khuse and Thabo Mooki."

@Tobisani1 said:

"Very good news, I love that jersey, I fell in love with it during the era of Mooki, I am happy for the boy."

@XolileRion commented:

"Yhoo that's very good and the boy will not disappoint he will wear that jersey with distinction, dankie for showing so much confidence in the boy."

Stuart Baxter says that Itumeleng Khune has improved with age

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that Itumeleng Khune has evolved plenty since he was the gaffer six years ago.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News with a few comments, Baxter highlighted that Khune's age is not going to be a problem at all.

The story around goalkeepers at Amakhosi is a tricky one since there are four good goalies who are good enough for the number one starting spot according to coach Baxter. When it comes to Khune though, the coach has absolutely no worries about him.

"The challenge we all have is to make sure we stay in as good shape as we can, as sharp as we can. It's inevitable that the clock will tick but we know goalkeepers can play well into their thirties," said Baxter to Briefly News.

Source: Briefly.co.za