Gomora 2 Teasers for September 2021: Bongani chooses to forget Zodwa

Gomora season 2 on Mzansi Magic is a must-watch series this September. Don is having a romantic relationship with Zodwa and threatens her boyfriend Bongani to leave her alone. Can Bongani fight Don to get his girlfriend back? Keep reading Gomora 2 teasers below to discover how the drama unfolds.

Gomora on Mzansi Magic has remained one of the most highly-rated local television shows in South Africa. The award-winning series is written and created by SA’s finest writers, Gwydon Beynon and Phathu Makwarela. Gomora is now in its second season and continues to explore socio-economic issues that characterize contemporary South Africa.

Gomora 2 teasers for September 2021

How does the drama unfold in your favourite local series this September? Here are Gomora season 2 teasers on what is coming up.

1st September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 93)

Mazet comes with a secret weapon to eliminate Don. Meanwhile, Zodwa and Don have a romantic moment while Thathi reaches the Dlamini household for a weird dinner.

2nd September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 94)

Don and Zodwa have a strong attraction for each other. Ntokozo wants Thathi to seek forgiveness from Miss Hlungwani, while Gladys is filled with guilt when Thathi starts talking about the death of Langa.

3rd September 2021 (Friday – Episode 95)

Gladys reveals some shocking details to Ntokozo while Zodwa cannot take her mind off Don even though she is with Bongani. Meanwhile, the Molefe family is eagerly waiting for the release of Don’s lease so that they can expel him.

6th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 96)

Ntokozo acts in an unimaginable manner while Thathi is determined to find out what Gladys is planning to do. Don does not want to lose Zodwa as he becomes territorial over her while Bongani gives her an ultimatum.

7th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 97)

Zodwa has no choice but to accept the feelings she has for Don. Elsewhere, Thathi has suspicions regarding Gladys and Ntokozo’s forgiving behaviour while Mazet is looking for a way to ensure the downfall of the chopshop.

8th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 98)

Bongani accosts Don. Will he stop seeing Zodwa? On the other hand, Melusi has a hard time honouring the promise he made to Gladys.

9th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 99)

Confidential communication between Thathi and Melusi ends up in the wrong hands. Elsewhere, Don makes everything ready for Bongani’s grave.

10th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 100)

Melusi fails to meet Thathi as they had earlier planned, and he later gets a shocking revelation from Gladys. Bongani gets a brutal ultimatum from Don, while Melusi finds it hard to have an affair because Ntokozo is in the way.

13th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 101)

Melusi decides to end his relationship with Thathi while a heartbroken Bongani is forced to call it quits with Zodwa. Don gives his men the final instructions as they set out for another heist.

14th September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 102)

Someone that Don cares about disappears, and he sets out in search of them. Ntokozo takes Melusi’s side and covers for him when trouble approaches while Buhle decides to do things her way.

15th September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 103)

Don attempts to reach out to Zodwa, but she is not interested in him, while Thathi and Melusi are yet to accept that they are no longer together. Meanwhile, Mazet is working on a plan to eliminate Don.

16th September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 104)

Don tries all he can to make his family return, and Zodwa acts in a way that leaves him in shock. Later, Thathi makes an announcement to the family about her plans, but Don announces something that overwhelms her plans, leaving the family in shock.

17th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 105)

The Molefe household cannot believe that the latest guest will be staying. Elsewhere, Teddy is confused about his feelings towards his father.

20th September 2021 (Monday – Episode 106)

Gladys is filled with guilt, which drives her to reveal to Melusi that she has a confession. Mazet continues to perfect his plan of eliminating Don.

21st September 2021 (Tuesday – Episode 107)

Sibongile and Teddy find it hard to adjust after Don leaves, while Ntokozo asks Gladys not to reveal the truth to Melusi. Bongani and Mazet work together to ensure Don is ruined.

22nd September 2021 (Wednesday – Episode 108)

Mazet’s plans to ruin Don fail to deliver the expected outcome while Thathi makes preparations for a beauty contest. Bongani lets Zodwa know that he wants nothing to do with her.

23rd September 2021 (Thursday – Episode 109)

Gladys decides to help Thathi. Elsewhere, Don plays hide and seek while Bongani’s end is near.

24th September 2021 (Friday – Episode 108)

Melusi finds out information that will make him have a different view of his wife. Don discovers that his kids are having a hard time accepting his new career path. Meanwhile, Bongani decides to choose his safety and well-being over Zodwa.

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast?

If you have been following Mzansi Magic’s Gomora, you can attest that the show’s cast consists of talented actors and actresses. Gomora 2 September episodes are full of exciting twists as the show’s characters try to find balance in an imbalanced society. Here is a recap of what to expect during the month.

Don

He cannot get his mind off Zodwa as they start to have a romantic relationship. He starts threatening her boyfriend, Bongani, who fights him but fails. He wins over Bongani when the latter decides to forget Zodwa and focus on his safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Mazet has long been planning to get rid of Don but fails in the end.

Thathi

Her private message with Melusi gets into the wrong hands. Melusi decides to end their affair after a shocking revelation from his wife Gladys and when Ntokozo makes it difficult for him to cheat. Later, Gladys offers to help her as she makes arrangements for a beauty contest. For how long will Thathi and Melusi stay away from each other?

Your September home entertainment is going to be lit, as revealed by the above Gomora 2 teasers. Will Mazet give up on trying to eliminate Don? The local show airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

