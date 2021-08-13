Jagmeet Singh: age, ethnicity, baby, wife, party, policy, books, contacts, worth

Jagmeet Singh is a Canadian politician and the current leader of the New Democratic Party. He has served as a member of parliament for Burnaby South since 2019. He is vocal about socio-economic issues affecting the minority in Canada. Jagmeet is also famous for wearing a turban.

The NDP leader during the JUNO Awards. Photo: @The JUNO Awards

Source: Facebook

Jagmeet Singh trained as a criminal defence lawyer and often offered pro bono services and legal rights seminars in Ontario. When he ventured into politics, he became the first visible minority to lead a major political party in the country. He has also set the record as the first turban-wearing Indian and Sikh to become a provincial legislator in Ontario.

Jagmeet Singh's profile summary

Full name: Jagmeet Singh Jimmy Dhaliwal

Jagmeet Singh Jimmy Dhaliwal Nickname: Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh's date of birth: 2nd January 2979

2nd January 2979 Age: 42

42 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Hometown: St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Current residence: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Indo-Canadian

Indo-Canadian Religion: Sikhism

Sikhism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Jagmeet Singh's height in centimetres: 178 cm

178 cm Weight in pounds: 165 lbs

165 lbs Weight in kgs: 75 kg

75 kg Jagmeet Singh's hair colour: Salt and pepper

Salt and pepper Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Jagtaran Singh

Jagtaran Singh Mother: Harmeet Kaur

Harmeet Kaur Siblings: Gurratan and Manjot

Gurratan and Manjot Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Jagmeet Singh's education: University of Western Ontario, Osgoode Hall Law School

University of Western Ontario, Osgoode Hall Law School Profession: Lawyer, politician

Lawyer, politician Political affiliation: NDP

NDP Constituency: Burnaby South

Burnaby South Province / Territory: British Columbia

British Columbia Preferred Language: English

Jagmeet Singh's biography

He is an alumnus of the University of Western Ontario. In 2005, he graduated from York University's Osgoode Hall Law School with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). In 2006, he was admitted to the Bar of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

He worked as a criminal defence lawyer in Ontario before getting into politics. His background in criminal defence influenced his decision to switch careers. He advocated for the protection of rights in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Jagmeet Singh's age

Member of Parliament for Burnaby South, who bravely wears his turban. Photo: @Seva Food Bank

Source: Facebook

How old is Jagmeet Singh? Jagmeet Singh was born on 2nd January 1979 in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, to Jagtaran and Harmeet Kaur. Jagmeet Singh's parents were immigrants from Punjab, India. He turned forty-two years old in 2021.

Jagmeet Singh's ethnicity

Where was Jagmeet Singh born? He draws his roots back in Punjab, India. However, he was born in Ontario, Canada; hence, his ethnicity is Indo-Canadian. He is the first visible minority to head a national political party in the country. Therefore, Jagmeet Singh's nationality is Canadian.

Jagmeet Singh's party

Sign began his political career when he chose to run for the position of Member of Parliament for Bramalea—Gore—Malton. He vied on an NDP ticket. He finished in second place and defeated the incumbent candidate.

In the 2011 Ontario provincial election, he ran as an NDP candidate and became the first New Democrat representative of the Peel Region. He served as the party's deputy house leader and the NDP critic of the attorney general portfolio. In 2017, he was re-elected to the same position.

In 2017, Jagmeet was elected as the New Democratic Party leader. In 2019, he announced he would be running for Member of Parliament for Burnaby South. He won the elections with 38.9% of the votes. He was re-elected in 2019, and under his leadership, NDP secured 20 more seats.

Jagmeet Singh's policy

The NDP leader is giving a speech during the Iranian Canadian Congress. Photo: @Iranian Canadian Congress (ICC)

Source: Facebook

Jagmeet refers to himself as a progressive and social democrat. He has several policies which define his leadership style. The majority of his policies defend the rights of the minority groups in the country.

Through his drug policy, he supports decriminalizing the consumption, possession and purchase of psychoactive drugs for personal use. In his economic policy, he supports the progressive tax system. The system pushes to eliminate the tax deductions available for the highest-income earners and redirect the money to low-income earners.

His energy policy pushes Canada to reduce its carbon emissions to 30% by 2025 by implementing a zero-emission vehicle agenda. In his environmental policy, he believes that the NDP will build charging stations and offer the residents a $600 grant to pay for home charging stations.

Jagmeet Singh's books

What is Jagmeet Singh's job? Apart from his career as a lawyer and politician, he is also an author. The title of his first publication is Love & Courage: My Story of Family, Resilience, and Overcoming the Unexpected.

Jagmeet Singh's net worth

The leader of the NDP is passionate about economic empowerment and believes in policies that favour low-income earners. Therefore, conversations about his net worth always come up. His worth is approximately $3 to $5 million.

Jagmeet Singh's contact details

You could contact the legislator on any of these platforms,

Constituency Office address

Main office - Burnaby

4940 Kingsway

Burnaby, British Columbia

V5H 2E2

Telephone: 613-947-0867

613-947-0867 Fax: 613-947-0868

604-666-0727 Jagmeet Singh's email address: Jagmeet.Singh@parl.gc.ca

Jagmeet.Singh@parl.gc.ca Website: http://jagmeetsingh.ndp.ca

Jagmeet Singh's wife

How beautiful are the NDP leader and his gorgeous wife? Photo: @Artslandia Vancouver

Source: Facebook

He married the love of his life, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, in 2018; hence most people tend to ask what is Jagmeet Singh's wife age. Gurkiran turned thirty-one in April 2021. Gurkiran is a fashion designer and the co-founder of Jangiiro, a Punjabi clothing line.

Jagmeet Singh's baby

On 12th August 2021, the politician wowed his social media fans when he announced that he and his wife were expecting their first baby. The affectionate photo could not hide his excitement, and his caption read,

We are having a baby!!!! @gurkirankaur_ and I are so excited for this new adventure!

The post gathered so much love from fans who wished them well. Some shared the excitement, while others praised them for the milestone and how great parents they would be.

Jagmeet Singh defied the odds and did not let his ethnicity and religion be a stumbling block. He ventured into politics, and despite coming from a minority group, he is vocal about the socio-economic issues and policies that could transform Canada.

