Shauwn Mkhize Is Interested in Buying Bloemfontein Celtic, Mzansi Responds

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is reportedly interested in buying Bloemfontein Celtic to compete in the PSL

Her current club was not granted promotion as she had hoped so she's still trying to break into the top flight

Mzansi social media users have been commenting on this development on Twitter and want to know if she'll really do it

In an interesting turn of events, Mzansi businesswoman and celebrity Shauwn Mkhize is interested in buying Bloemfontein Celtic. Her club Royal AM was denied promotion from the PSL and it appears as though she's finding a way to buy herself into the top flight.

FARPost took to Twitter to relay the news and captioned their post:

"#FARPost can reveal that Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is interested in buying Bloemfontein Celtic. Watch this space... we'll keep you posted."

The news caused social media users to debate on the timeline about whether or not it was a good move. Many were even asking themselves how MaMkhize has so much money to own two clubs.

Check out the reactions from social media users to the post below:

@D_Nkitseng said:

"This is an awesome development, Bloemfontein Celtic has a fan base, History and everything. All they need is a monied owner, Show them wena Madam."

@TselahaleLloyd commented:

"PSL must expel Royal AM and Ban The Mkhizes from any football related affairs for 5 years, lol."

@mlusique_ayama said:

"As long as they'll run the club well and not relocate or rename it. There is so much potential in that club. Bloemfontein Celtic must be preserved at all cost."

@Buccaneer_14 commented:

"This thing of buying club statuses is becoming a norm in SA and its killing South African football, this is so bad even the fans are confused."

@Sbuddah_ said:

"She denied her players a fighting chance in the PSL promotion playoffs now she wants to buy status. Celtic players will be unemployed because of one bad choice from a woman who doesn't understand the fundamentals of football."

Royal AM is found guilty of all charges

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee on all charges relating to their failure to honour four promotion-relegation playoff matches for the PSL.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday night but the sentences were not revealed for the guilty charges. The committee hearing dated back to 19 May when Sekhukhune United was awarded three points that Royal AM disputed according to TimesLIVE.

This cost Royal AM their spot on top of the log and have since taken their fight for the GladAfrica Championship off the field and into the courtroom. Royal AM attempted to have themselves reinstated as champions through legal means.

