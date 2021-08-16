Teko Modise Responds to Orlando Pirates' Loss and Says There's a Lack of Identity

Orlando Pirates lost to Moroka Swallows in the MTN8 and Teko Modise says that they have a lack of identity

According to Modise, the Soweto club is struggling to find its balance and a style of play that is going to work for them

Fans have also been calling for Josef Zinnbauer to be sacked after a string of poor performances from Pirates

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise believes that Orlando Pirates have been struggling to return to their former greatness is because of no identity. Pirates lost 2-1 to Swallows FC in the MTN8 quarter-final, a cup they won last season.

Teko Modise says that Pirates have not adopted a specific style of play that they need to follow in order to be successful.

Modise believes that his old team is still attempting to build a working philosophy that they can identify with after Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer played a familiar side and used the same tactics as last season, according to a report by Goal.

Teko Modise says that Orlando Pirates are struggling to find a way to play to their best capacity. Image: @therealtekomodise

Source: Instagram

“I think there are a lot of questions Orlando Pirates are asking themselves tactically. I think when it comes to identity as well they are asking how exactly do you want to start playing,” said Modise to SuperSport TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pirates were penalised for the first time 16 minutes into the game before being punished again seven minutes later as Swallows' Ruzaigh Gamildien scored a brace.

“They started playing long balls and those long balls suited Swallows better because they were defending as a block. It makes things a bit difficult for Pirates because they were coming with one dimension," said Modise.

The Buccaneers, according to Modise, got off to a bad start and used the incorrect strategies in their attempt to claw their way back into the game.

After being ousted from the MTN8, the Pirates will now focus on their Premier Soccer League campaign, which begins next Saturday at home against Stellenbosch.

Fans want Josef Zinnbauer to be sacked: #JZOut

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates bowed out of the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday after losing to Swallows FC 2-1. As a result, fans have taken to social media using the hashtag #JZOut calling for the coach, Josef Zinnbauer to resign.

The hashtag caused a great deal of confusion with many people thinking that former president Jacob Zuma had either been released from prison or discharged from the hospital. Zinnbauer defended his team's loss and said that their build-up to the match was not enough.

@DanielMohlala12 said:

"Why did he bench Jele and Mhango. He saw that playing without a striker didn't work for us last season but he keeps on playing without a striker. Hotto is not a scoring machine he proved that last season."

Source: Briefly.co.za