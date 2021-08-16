Muvhango teasers for September 2021: Londo only wants Rendani's money

SABC 2's Muvhago has sweet surprises for you in September. After spending the whole night talking, Londo wins Rendani's trust. She is not interested in him for some time, but they later hit it off. How will she discover he is dating her for money? Muvhango teasers for September 2021 narrate more about their love.

Rendani takes a break from her relationship with Londo to mourn Hangwani's demise. Hangwani's family are hostile towards the lovebirds when they attend dinner at their house. Someone from Rendani's inner circle might soon discover Londo's intentions and expose her.

Muvhango teasers for September 2021

Do you think Imani will unveil Londo's plans and warn Rendani? Londo gets along with all Rendani's friends but Imani. He creates a misunderstanding between the ladies to tear them apart.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021

Episode 3894

The young girl's fairy tale romance slowly fades away. Gizara tables an unreasonable request before Hangwani, while Itseng protects her secret.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Episode 3895

Hangwani walks out of a dance practice session, and Ndiwavho wants to end her life. Meanwhile, Mother threatens Itseng's family.

Friday, 3rd September 2021

Episode 3896

Hangwani quits dancing, and Ofentse offers to pay the damages. Elsewhere, Itseng lies to James.

Monday, 6th September 2021

Episode 3897

Tendamudzimu feels insecure if Tshenolo accepts Ndiwavho as his child. Vhutshilo is shocked by Azwindini's definition of having fun. Itseng faces the painful consequences of rebelling against her oppressors.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021

Episode 3898

Vho-Masindi tries to reconcile Hangwani and Gizara. James wants to rescue Itseng from danger. Who will tell him where she is? Elsewhere, a princess catches Azwindini's attention.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021

Episode 3899

Mother postpones her plans for Itseng. Meanwhile, Boipelo's ex-lover returns and throws Azwindini into a love triangle. Vhutshilo learns more about himself while trying to improve his lifestyle.

Thursday, 9th September 2021

Episode 3900

James finds a clue about Itseng's whereabouts. Dancing all night gives Gizara's back pains. Azwindini and Boipelo's relationship gets serious.

Friday, 10th September 2021

Episode 3901

Itseng's situation worsens, and Susan discovers what Azwindini is doing in Johannesburg. Gizara hides secrets from Hangwani.

Monday, 13th September 2021

Episode 3902

Gizara's back pain lessens after a spa massage. A stranger promises to change Rendani's life, and Boipelo assumes Susan is one of the palace's maids.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021

Episode 3903

Londo and Rendani have a deep conversation the entire night. She turns down his date proposal. Azwindini suffers a stroke when he and Boipelo sneak out of his birthday party for some intimate romance. Vho-Masindi suspects Gizara is hiding something after noticing how he went missing for a while.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021

Episode 3904

Azwindini's demise news shocks Thathe residents. Vho-Mukondeleli tracks Gizara's moves, and Rendani buries her past relationship with Hulisani. At the same time, Londo pursues her love.

Thursday, 16th September 2021

Episode 3905

Rendani refuses to date Londo, and Susan gives Azwindini a relaxing hot bath. Vho-Mukondeleli believes Gizara is having an extramarital affair.

Friday, 17th September 2021

Episode 3906

Rendani takes the risk while Susan makes a tough decision when pushed to the wall. Vho-Mukondeleli convinces Hangwani to help her control Gizara.

Monday, 20th September 2021

Episode 3907

Londo starts dating Rendani, and Azwindini discovers Boipelo's unfaithfulness. Vho-Mukondeleli and Hangwani demand an explanation from Gizara regarding his recent sneaky habits.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021

Episode 3908

Susan denies Azwindini food, and Rendani and Hangwani's relationship dies. Elsewhere, Vhutshilo and Gugu finish painting the nursery.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021

Episode 3909

Rendani breaks up with Londo to mourn Hangwani's demise. Susan keeps her distance from Azwindini, but he later begs for her help. Susan rejects Vhutshilo when he professes his love for her.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021

Episode 3910

What is Mulalo's family's reaction when he returns home? Londo likes all Rendani's friends but Imani. While Boipelo investigates what happened to her car, and Vho-Mukondeleli tries to discover why Vho-Masindi is concerned about her life.

Friday, 24th September 2021

Episode 3911

Vho-Mukondeleli realizes Vho-Masindi is cheating. Elsewhere, fire breaks out at Mulalo's home while fighting Azwindini. Londo makes Imani and Rendani argue.

Monday, 27th September 2021

Episode 3912

The royal family refuses to accommodate Mulalo after losing his house in a fire accident. Vhutshilo moves mountains to impress his crush, and old friends part ways after laying serious accusations against each other.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021

Episode 3913

Mulalo exposes a family secret, and Vho-Mukondeleli begins seeing someone she never considered her type. The Waterside is also keeping her busy. Dinner at the Hangwanis gets chaotic as soon as Rendani and Londo show up.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021

Episode 3914

Gugu assaults Vhutshilo while Londo plans to steal Rendani's money. Meanwhile, Mulalo does not want people's words to affect his peace of mind.

Thursday, 30th September 2021

Episode 3915

The royal elders are determined to protect the chieftaincy.

Azwindini and Boipelo

Susan finds out Azwindini is dating in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, people in Thathe receive false news about Azwindini's demise. Azwindini later discovers Boipelo is betraying him and runs to Susan for help when caught in a desperate situation.

Vhutshilo and Susan

Vhutshilo discovers how Azwindini spends his leisure time in Joburg. Boipelo assumes Susan is a palace maid. Vhutshilo later confesses he loves Susan, but she rejects him.

Watch the episodes highlighted in Muvhango teasers for September 2021 every weekday at 21h00.

