Arsenal Lady Supporter Dumps Club After Embarrassing Defeat Against Brentford

Faithfulness Itohan Albert has taken to social media to officially break up with Arsenal due to the club's poor performance in recent times

The young lady said she started supporting Arsenal because the club had fine men as players back in the day

She said she had to dump Arsenal before the relationship with the club gets more toxic and to protect her mental health

Faithfulness Itohan Albert, a Nigerian lady supporting Arsenal, has ended her relationship with the English club for her own sanity.

Soccernet reports that Albert started supporting Arsenal because the club had fine men as players back in the day.

An Arsenal lady supporter has ended her relationship with the English club to save her mental health. Image: @iamfaithfulness.

She wrote a breakup letter to the football club on Twitter:

"Most Arsenal fans would tell you they started supporting 'this once great club' because of Thierry Henry.

My case was different, I started supporting Arsenal because they legit had fine men as players. The likes of Theo Walcott, Eduardo, Carlos Vela. I mean who wouldn’t drool watching them play?"

Recall that Arsenal was defeated by Brentford on Friday, July 13, as the 2021-22 English Premier League season kicked off.

True love sprouts

According to the young lady, she understood football as time went on and fell in love with the European club. In her words:

“As time went on, I understood the sport, the club and I fell in love…hard. I was deep in love. It was no longer about how fine the players were but how good the football was.

“We had our good days, bad days, unlucky days. But in all these we showed character. Years later and I don’t feel the same way anymore, gosh.“

Waning ambitions not enough to keep romance going

Faithfulness said the club's waning ambitions is a source of concern for their fans, adding that they finished in the 8th spot last season and missed out on qualifying for continental football.

She said:

“As time went on, we continued to depreciate and accept mediocrity. We have gone from title contenders to top 4 contenders, to top 6 contenders and now top 8 contenders.

“We have lost so many of our amazing players only to replace them with — (don’t let me complete that statement).

“Season after Season we keep ranting about the same thing over and over again."

According to Faithfulness, she had to quit Arsenal before the relationship between her and the European football club gets any more toxic than it is.

She noted:

“So before this relationship gets any more toxic than it is, I QUIT."

