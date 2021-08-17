Emperor Ashoka teasers for September 2021: Sushim traps Ashoka

Emperor Ashoka continues to prove that it is the best historical fiction drama on Glow TV. Ashoka is now learning at the royal school, but Sushim and his friends do all they can to bring him down. Dharma starts worrying for him, and he questions why they have to suffer. How will he prove that he is not a weakling? Keep reading the following Emperor Ashoka teasers to find out.

The throne of the Maurya Empire is at risk as Helena continues to plot against King Bindusara to ensure her son Justin takes over. Meanwhile, King Rajajiraaj plans to seek revenge against the kingdom and sees his niece’s marriage to Justin as the perfect opportunity to ruin the empire.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for September 2021

Upcoming episodes of Emperor Ashoka on Glow TV are characterized by some characters' quest for power and the dishonest means they use to win. Here are Emperor Ashoka teasers for more on what is coming up.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021 (Episodes 41 and 42)

Ashoka is enrolled at the Royal Academy after pledging to defend his motherland at all costs. A servant enters the Queen’s chambers and makes them aware of Justin’s planned wedding with the niece of the King of Ujjain.

King Rajajiraaj informs Princess Agnishika that now is the perfect time to avenge King Bindusara's deeds. Charumitra reveals to Helena that she thinks a conspiracy is being organized against the King.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 (Episodes 43 and 44)

Mir Khorasan questions Bindusara’s decision to appoint Akramak as a tutor at the Royal Academy. Meanwhile, Siyamak wants Ashoka to explain to him why he is late.

Noor wants Charumitra to explain why she is excited about Justin’s upcoming wedding. Ashoka prepares himself to take up the challenge posed by Sushim.

Friday, 3rd September 2021 (Episodes 45 and 46)

Ashoka heads to the royal school’s kitchen to ask for food, but he is informed to ensure he comes early. He decides to head back to class but goes to the armoury room after being attracted by a sword.

King Rajajiraaj and Princess Agnishika receive a warm royal welcome. Later, King Bindusara is accompanied by Acharya Chanakya to the Royal Academy to attend the institution’s annual games.

Monday, 6th September 2021 (Episodes 47 and 48)

A royal banquet is being prepared to welcome King Rajajiraaj and Princess Agnishika. Elsewhere, Akramak advises Ashoka not to take in the royal games because he has not made enough preparations.

Princess Agnishika’s younger sister is rescued by Ashoka when her dress starts burning. Meanwhile, the annual royal games are underway.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021 (Episodes 49 and 50)

Shresht Acharya tries to corner Queen Helena, unaware that she has plans in place. Ashoka takes an early lead in the foot games, but the unexpected happens.

Ashoka manages to pull himself out of the ditch and continue racing. Elsewhere, Noor criticizes Justin for being responsible for the miscommunication between them.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021 (Episodes 51 and 52)

Sushim starts working on his plan to ruin Ashoka and Siyamak. Meanwhile, Helena perfects her plan to bring ruin to the Maurya Empire.

Helena has a hard time ensuring that Justin takes over the throne, and she talks about it with her partner in crime. Siyamak is at the top as the games are about to end.

Thursday, 9th September 2021 (Episodes 53 and 54)

King Bindusara sends his people to locate Ashoka, who has fallen in a crocodile-infested river. The first leg of the games comes to an end, and Sushim is pronounced the winner.

Many people take Ashoka to be a traitor, and this worries his mother, Dharma. Noor almost catches Justin in the act of cheating on her, but Helena stops her before she discovers them.

Friday, 10th September 2021 (Episodes 55 and 56)

Ashoka poses a challenge to Sushim by asking him to compete without being dishonest. An angry Siyamak confronts Sushim for using dubious means to win the challenge, and things take a fascinating turn.

A critically ill Ashoka gets a visit from his mother, and he later has a deep conversation with King Bindusara. On the other hand, Sushim is making preparations for the games before going to threaten Ashoka.

Monday, 13th September (Episodes 57 and 58)

Sushim and his buddies make Ashoka and Siyamak seem small by boasting about how great Sushim is. Princess Agnishikha goes to Justin and informs him that she is excited about the day their union will be solemnized.

Dharma manages to get away from the royal soldiers while Shresht Acharya feels better when he finds out that Dharma has not been harmed. The final leg of the royal games kicks off.

Tuesday, 14th September (Episodes 59 and 60)

Shresht Acharya and Ashoka have a deep conversation while Helena continues to perfect her sinister plans.

Sushim, alongside nine other contestants, proceeds to the next stage of the royal games. Ashoka receives praise and encouragement from Shresht Acharya, but Sushim plans to make him miss the competition.

Wednesday, 15th September (Episodes 61 and 62)

Sushim reveals to Dhrupad how he plans to ruin Ashoka. Dharma finds out that Sushim is planning something against her son. What will she do to ensure the plan fails to work?

Ashoka manages to break free from a trap set by Sushim. He later asks his mother why they have to face all those problems.

What happens to Emperor Ashoka’s cast?

Emperor Ashoka September episodes reveal the troubles that Ashoka is going through since accepting to join the Royal Academy. Here is a summary of what happens to the characters in the upcoming episodes of the Emperor Ashoka series.

Ashoka

He starts learning at the royal school with a mission to ensure his motherland is safe. He later decides to enter the academy’s annual games despite being discouraged by Akramak because he is not ready. Sushim sets a trap for him in the competitions to prevent him from winning. How will he get past Sushim, who uses dishonest means to win?

Justin

His wedding to Princess Agnishika, the niece of the King of Ujjain, is discussed. King Rajajiraaj sees this as the perfect opportunity to get his revenge against the Maurya Empire. Meanwhile, his mother, Queen Helena, does all she can to ensure he takes over the throne.

From the above Emperor Ashoka teasers, upcoming episodes of the historical drama are sure to leave you glued to your television. How will Ashoka prevent Sushim from pinning him down? The Indian serial airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The show’s repeats are aired at 12.00 p.m. and 12.30 p.m. the following day while the omnibus airs on Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

