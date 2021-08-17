Lionel Messi retains his position as the highest-paid footballer in the world despite his switch from Barcelona to PSG

The Argentine legend who will continue his professional career with the Parisians will earn a staggering £960,000-per-week

In second and third positions are Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar who earn £900,000-per-week and £606,000-per-week respectively

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns Messi £960,000 every week remains the highest-paid footballer.

GiveMeSport have listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week via SPORTbible.

Lionel Messi remains the highest paid footballer. Photo: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Days after his farewell presentation, Messi signed a two-year contract with French giants PSG.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

But how much does he earn at PSG? And how does his wages compare to the world's best footballers?

Below are the top 10 highest-paid players in the world according to The Radio Times

10. Robert Lewandowski – £350,000-per-week

9. David De Gea – £375,000-per-week

8. Kevin De Bruyne – £385,000-per-week

7. Kylian Mbappe – £410,000-per-week

6. Gareth Bale – £500,000-per-week

5. Luis Suarez – £575,000-per-week

4. Antoine Griezmann – £575,000-per-week

3. Neymar – £606,000-per-week

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – £900,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi – £960,000-per-week

The 34-year-old Messi retains his status as the world's highest-paid player despite leaving boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain.

Following his stunning move from Spanish club Barcelona to Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for the French club on August 29, SkySports reports.

Latest reports have it that the 34-year-old is billed to make his debut in the Ligue 1 clash away to Reims on August 29.

Messi set for PSG debut

and manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that the player would be allowed to improve his fitness level.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner last played competitive football back in July having helped the Argentina national team to win the Copa America.

Source: Briefly.co.za