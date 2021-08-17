Binnelanders on kykNET remains one of the hottest and most popular Afrikaans dramas in the Southern entertainment scene. Danny and Chanel feel there is something strange about the circumstances surrounding Max and Roelf's conflict. He starts his investigation but lands in deep trouble. Keep reading Binnelanders teasers below to discover how the drama unfolds.

Binnelanders on kykNET is one of the longest-running local shows. Since making its screen debut in 2005, the soap opera has been moving with viewers' taste and has retained its relevance more than 15 years later.

Binnelanders teasers for September 2021

Are you eager to know how the kykNET's medical drama unfolds at Binneland Clinic this September? Here are the juicy Binnelanders teasers showcasing what is coming up.

Wednesday, 1st September 2021 (Episode 63/3866)

Della and Conrad have doubts regarding At's attitude while Steve and Lexi confront each other after Tracy makes an innocent inquiry. Louis does not like Ferreira's neighbours, while Tertius receives an intimate invitation from Delia. Meanwhile, At works cautiously with information while Chanel asks questions regarding her safety.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 (Episode 64/3867)

The leader of the Ferreira neighbourhood watch has to start investigations after a complaint is made, while Gaby's plans do not work as expected because of Karen. Louis reveals exciting details about the neighbours to Naomi while Hugo seeks Steve's help to finish the last portion of an operation.

Friday, 3rd September 2021 (Episode 65/3868)

Rex has unfinished business with Louis, while Rodney has plans with Karen. Meanwhile, a major revelation is made by a telephone call, and Gaby finds a way to encounter new people. A certain visitor displeases Lexi while Steve is caught unawares by Ruan's frankness.

Monday, 6th September 2021 (Episode 66/3869)

Karen expresses discontent with her fate towards Uys while Lexi is initiated into Vicky's trust. Janneke advises Steve concerning Ruan while Rodney's new roommate is not well-known among the caregivers. Meanwhile, an unpleasant video goes viral and elicits mixed reactions from viewers.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021 (Episode 67/3870)

Tracy does not want Lexi to make conclusions without understanding the matter, while Tonik is now at the centre of call-out culture. Meanwhile, Karen and Uys seem to be understanding each other, but Uys feels he can get the solution. Despite Louis and Chrisna having the same idea, one is quicker to draw, and Louis is later overcome by tension.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021 (Episode 68/3871)

Chrisna and Wayne are worried about the events that took place last night, while Liam is not interested in engaging a particular physician. Meanwhile, the girls are digging for more information regarding the new man that Karen is hanging out with. Lexi has no fears when it comes to disrupting the system, while Wimpie's generous deeds result in an unexpected nightmare.

Thursday, 9th September 2021 (Episode 69/3872)

Steve is forced to gather the family for a meeting after reprimanding Lexi about her conduct. People have started talking about Naomi's past while Liam makes inquires about Annelize from Karen. Ilse is supposed to inform Wimpie about all that is going on while Naomi finds herself in a difficult situation because of an idea made by Chanel.

Friday, 10th September 2021 (Episode 70/3873)

Brandon's first day is characterized by drama, while Naomi receives a stern warning from Chrisna. Gaby has more confidence in her conclusion after new information emerges, while Liam is not ready to listen to any detail regarding the suggested operation. Elsewhere, Vicky discovers the best way to honour Elana.

Monday, 13th September 2021 (Episode 71/3874)

Tracy finds it hard to believe Uy's account while Chanel reveals shocking information to Danny. Karen accosts Liam regarding the decision he made. Meanwhile, Naomi makes Louis rethink about what is keeping them busy while Annelize and Liam need to have a deep discussion. The investigation being carried out by the law enforcers takes a turn. Is it for better or the worst?

Tuesday, 14th September 2021 (Episode 72/3875)

A cosy moment may make headlines in Binneland Stereo while Danny tries to convince Chanel not to proceed with her stubborn plan. Elsewhere, Annelize opens up to Rian concerning Liam, while Gaby's reaction concerning Uys and Karen leaves Naomi with unanswered questions. Conrad is too busy to engage a rebel.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021 (Episode 73/3876)

Steve is surprised by the content of Ruan's school project, and Liam starts pouring out his heart towards Karen. Annelize notices Chanel's disdain while Louis updates Conrad about the latest developments. Meanwhile, Danny advises Chanel not to make hasty conclusions, and Odendaal wants to be interrogated at the police station.

Thursday, 16th September 2021 (Episode 74/3877)

Gaby advises Karen to avoid putting all her mind to Liam while Chanel reveals her suspicions to Danny. Elsewhere, Tertius learns about a fascinating theory concerning Delia while Tracy pours her anger on Uys. Gaby has the feeling that a particular relationship seems weird, and Chrisna's day ends when she needs to make a critical decision.

Friday, 17th September 2021 (Episode 75/3878)

Delia and Chanel have a heated discussion, while an arrest is characterized by facts as well as fiction. Liam seeks a certain favour from Karen, and Gaby finally comes across the answer she has been searching for. On the other hand, Tertius interrogates Delia regarding her relationship and fake news spreads like wildfire.

Monday, 20th September 2021 (Episode 76/3879)

Naomi and Annelize have a romantic moment after tending to an ER patient while Danny attempts to reconcile Chanel and Brandon. Meanwhile, Liam reveals certain news to Karen as Brandon is left with unanswered questions regarding Tertius's interest in Delia. Karen makes up her mind regarding Uys.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021 (Episode 77/3880)

Ruan's interview with Danny does not reach the end after an emergency comes up, while Elise is worried about Annelize after spending time with him. Meanwhile, Annelize starts investigating to know if Chanel's fears were confirmed. Later, Danny and Chanel feel there is something strange about the situation surrounding Max and Roelf's conflict.

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 (Episode 78/3881)

Elise has a way to make Annelize happy, and Tracy asks the physician an uncomfortable question. Gaby has fun giving Uys the same treatment he has been giving others, while Chanel has a growing interest in Roelf's case. Later, Danny goes to find out Max's identity, but the evidence has disappeared.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021 (Episode 79/3882)

Louis is worried about Ruan when he seeks assistance with his schoolwork, while Karen discovers that Liam believes she has feelings for Uys. Rian reveals part of the news to Annelize and discloses the entire truth to Tertius. Elsewhere, Naomi discloses certain details to Elise that leaves her confused.

Friday, 24th September 2021 (Episode 80/3883)

Karen is worried about a complication that arises during surgery while Chanel starts believing that there is a traitor in the Roel-Max situation. Elsewhere, Louis accosts Ruan with the details he has learnt, and Elise's hopes to find love again are rekindled by an observation she makes.

Monday, 27th September 2021 (Episode 81/3884)

Danny makes Louis aware of his suspicions, while Naomi sees how Liam reacts when he receives a particular message. An impersonal greeting leaves Annelize unhappy, while Elise incorporates Naomi and Louis in her scheme. Meanwhile, Ruan discovers that Vicky's silence is expensive while Brandon and Chanel's professional conduct is analyzed.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021 (Episode 82/3885)

Elise is not ready to let Annelize quit her blind date, and she makes Tertius aware of the situation. Louis and Danny's investigation lands them in great trouble, while Roelf continues his detective work without raising suspicions. Gaby reveals certain details about Nicolette to Karen, while Tertius has certain information regarding Max.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021 (Episode 83/3886)

Stefan seeks forgiveness for his past, and Max version of the account raises more questions. The linen room is finally filled with action while Elise is doing all she can to prepare a grand party. Karen finally discusses with Liam regarding Nicolette, and Louis comes across evidence that confirms the narration of one of the men.

Thursday, 30th September 2021 (Episode 84/3887)

It is Conrad's duty to update Brandon about the latest developments while Karen does all she can to overcome Liam's fears. Annelize has an interesting discussion at DOEPA while Gaby is overwhelmed by her insecurities during her date. Elsewhere, Danny's investigation results in an accusation.

What happens to Binnelanders' cast?

The corridors of Binneland Clinic are full of activity as the staff try to save lives and battle their personal issues. What do you expect will happen to Binnelanders' characters in upcoming episodes? Here is a summary of events.

Gaby

Her plans are derailed by Karen. She makes Naomi wonder when she has an unexpected reaction regarding Karen and Uys. She later asks Karen not to put all her mind on Liam.

Karen

The girls start investigations to discover the new man in her life. She accosts Liam regarding his decision, and he later starts opening up to her. She then makes up her mind regarding Uys and later discovers that Liam thinks she has feelings for Uys. She finally decides to reveal to him details about Nicolette and tries to drown his fears.

Danny

He learns some shocking details from Chanel. He starts worrying about Chanel's plans and warns her against jumping to conclusions. He later tries to reconcile her and Brandon. He also starts suspecting the circumstances surrounding Max and Roelf's case. His investigation lands him in trouble, and he is later accused.

The amazing Binnelanders storyline is getting more interesting, as seen from the above Binnelanders teasers. How will Gaby overcome her insecurities? The Afrikaans soapie airs on kykNET from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. Fans can also watch the omnibus on Saturdays from 9.30 a.m. on kykNET.

