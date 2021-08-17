Carlos Ghosn is an automobile business tycoon. With considerable stakes in both Nissan and Renault in Japan, Ghosn was making billions for many companies. However, some of these finances seemed to disappear into a particular CEO's pockets, causing the authorities to intervene. Find out the details of the allegations made and how the proud businessman fled the country in a box.

Carlos Ghosn left his Tokyo detention centre on March 6 after more than 100 days in custody, following a shock court decision granting him bail of one billion yen ($9 million). Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi

Source: Getty Images

Loved by business investors and hated by those who became unemployed by his hand, opinions about Ghosn are widely varied. To make your own informed decision about this entrepreneur-turned-fugitive, read more with Briefly.co.za.

Carlos Ghosn's profile and bio

Full Name: Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn Nickname : "the cost killer" or "Mr. Fix-It."

: "the cost killer" or "Mr. Fix-It." Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 9 March 1954

9 March 1954 Carlos Ghosn's age: 67 in 2021

67 in 2021 Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Porto Velho, Brazil

Porto Velho, Brazil Current residence: Beruit, Lebanon

Beruit, Lebanon Nationality: Lebanese/ Brazilian

Lebanese/ Brazilian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Silver

Silver Height: 1.81m

1.81m Weight: 76kg

76kg Carlos Ghosn's wife: Carole Ghosn

Carole Ghosn Carlos Ghosn's children: Caroline, Anthony, Maya, Nadine

Caroline, Anthony, Maya, Nadine School: Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour; École Polytechnique Engineering; École des Mines de Paris

Collège Notre-Dame de Jamhour; École Polytechnique Engineering; École des Mines de Paris Occupation: Entrepeneur

Entrepeneur Carlos Ghosn's movie: Carlos Ghosn: The last flight

Carlos Ghosn: The last flight Carlos Ghosn's podcast: The rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn

The rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn Carlos Ghosn's net worth: $120 million in 2021

$120 million in 2021 Twitter: @carlosghosn

@carlosghosn Website: carlosghosn.info

Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole Ghosn attend the screening of "Ash Is The Purest White”, 2018. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The rise of the business tycoon

He was born in Porto Velho, Brazil, to Rose Jazzer and Jorge Ghosn, who were Lebanese immigrants. Ghosn's father was convicted in 1960 for murdering a priest, and the young boy moved to Lebanon with his mother. When he was six years old, he proceeded to learn four languages. He completed his higher education in Paris, attending several esteemed schools to attain two degrees in engineering.

By the age of 30, the young businessman was a chief operating officer at Michelin in South America, and by 1988, he was the company's CEO.

In 1999, he expressed his interest in Nissan when he purchased 44.4% of the automobile company's shares, costing him $7 billion. Within a year, "Mr. Fix It" had worked his way up to the title of president and made substantial improvements to Nissan. Ghosn reformed the company's $6 billion debt into a $2.7 billion profit. He was the first foreigner ever to run Nissan in Japan.

He earned his "cost killer" nickname when he closed down a Renault factory in Belgium, costing 3,300 workers their jobs. He claims his motivation behind this decision was to "cut the fat" from the company. Regarding Nissan, five factories were closed by his order, leaving a further 21,000 workers unemployed in Japan.

Carlos Ghosn addresses a large crowd of journalists on his reasons for dodging trial in Japan, where he was accused of financial misconduct, 2020. Photo by Joseph Eid

Source: Getty Images

What did Carlos Ghosn do?

In November 2018, the successful businessman was arrested by Japanese officials following allegations of fraudulent conduct. According to Nissan, Carlos Ghosn had not been truthful about his annual salary and was also misappropriating company finances. In addition, his wife, Carol, is also facing charges of purgery for lying under the oath at her husbands trial. Greg Kelly has also been arrested for assisting his boss in hiding his cash flow. Carlos Ghosn quotes:

"I feel sorry for all the people who are victim of the hostage justice system in Japan, all of them."

How did Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan?

"The Cost Killer" left prison when he was granted bail and was subsequently placed under house arrest. He claims that his escape plan was motivated by the fact that the authorities were denying him any form of contact with his wife.

Ghosn managed to leave his home in disguise and travelled by car. First, he left Tokyo by bullet train and went to a hotel in Osaka, where he was loaded into a box. The chosen container was intended for musical equipment, and considering the number of musicians travelling at the time, no body suspected him. He then "boarded" a private jet, stopped over in Turkey, and finally landed in Lebanon. Carlos Ghosn's documentary detailing his escape is titled The last flight.

A courtroom sketch illustrated by Masato Yamashita depicts the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attending his hearing at the Tokyo district court on January 8, 2019. Photo: Jiji Press

Source: Getty Images

Who helped Carlos Ghosn escape?

Carlos Ghosn's escape was not a solitary activity, as more people go down for his crimes. Suspected of assisting Carlos Ghosn, Michael and his son, Peter Taylor, have subsequently been sentenced to 2 years and 20 months in a Japanese prison as of 2021. Apparently, "Mr. Fix It" is related to Peter's godmother, which motivated the Americans to carry out the escape plan. The Taylor's are the only people involved in this whole case to plead guilty.

Where is Carlos Ghosn now?

The once-proud automobile business tycoon is now in hiding as a fugitive in Beruit, Lebanon. However, he is very vocal about his escape with the release of a documentary, podcast and a new book.

According to a spokesperson at Netflix, Carlos Ghosn's story will not be told on their streaming platform, although BBC's Storyville has taken up the task.

Carlos Ghosn's books:

Shift: Inside Nissan's Historic Revival (21 March 2006)

Inside Nissan's Historic Revival (21 March 2006) Broken Alliances: Inside the Rise and Fall of a Global Automotive Empire (14 January 2021)

a TV crew in front of the residence of the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on January 03, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Toru Hanai

Source: Getty Images

The former Nissan CEO, Carlos Ghosn, seems to have gotten away with his alleged crimes, while former co-workers, friends, and even his wife face possible jail time. But, rumoured to be joining General Motors or Ford in America in the future, it looks like this tycoon will soon be back in business. Whether or not his history with the Japanese authorities will catch up with him, only time will tell.

