Getroud met Rugby teasers for September 2021: Simon fantasizes about Lulu

Simon can't help but think about Lulu all the time. How does Renate react to this? Things are about to get hot and messy. Find out what happens next from the exciting Getroud met Rugby teasers for September 2021.

In September episodes of Getroud met Rugby, Simon tells Renate and Lulu about his fantasies. He does not talk to them at the same time and place. Who does that? A wise man will never do such a thing. Join us as we unravel what to expect in the upcoming episodes of this Afrikaans TV series.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for September 2021

Simon begs Renate to take their relationship a step at a time. Are they breaking up? No. Surprisingly, he and Renate request Lulu to stop coming to work. Will Lulu quit her job for their sake?

Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Episode 33

Magda worries about Pottie, and SinBin writes an article that ruins JJ's reputation. Ronnie is double-minded about taking the new job.

Thursday, 2 September 2021

Episode 34

Renate hosts a baby shower, and Magda unveils Pottie's secret. There is bad blood between Amanda and Kristien.

Friday, 3 September 2021

Episode 35

Renate comes out as an overprotective mother. Kristien loses trust in Bart. Meanwhile, there is a lot of tension in the marketing department's office.

Monday, 6 September 2021

Episode 36

Ronnie panics on his first day at the stadium. Elsewhere, Renate and Lulu want their babies to meet on a playdate. Kristien demands the truth from JJ.

Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Episode 37

Renate is still babyproofing the house while Kristien and Amanda's misunderstanding worsens. Maryke still opposes Fafa's music career choice.

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Episode 38

Maryke and Bibi are busy with the saloon, and Lienkie witnesses a shocking scene. Later, Simon requests Renate to slow down their relationship.

Thursday, 9 September 2021

Episode 39

Amanda conceals her feelings for Bart while Bibi hires a new hairdresser. Simon hurts himself badly.

Friday, 10 September 2021

Episode 40

Kristien and Bart are not on talking terms. The pompoms discover Ivy is dating Ronnie while Bibi tries to find out where Meyer's loyalty lies.

Monday, 13 September 2021

Episode 41

Simon worries about recent illusions he encounters regarding Lulu. Maryke meets Fafa's biggest fans. Elsewhere, Ronnie and Ivy have their first kiss.

Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Episode 42

Amanda realizes Lienkie knows her secret. Someone catches Koekie and Festus in a compromising situation. Meanwhile, Simone dreams more about Lulu.

Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Episode 43

Jana comforts Kristien while Festus and Koekie identify a suitable apartment. Amanda tries to get rid of the love she feels for Bart.

Thursday, 16 September 2021

Episode 44

Simon confides in Lulu about his fantasies. Kristien prepares to fight for her man, while Maryke and Bibi suspect Meyer's intentions.

Friday, 17 September 2021

Episode 45

Something makes Koekie and Festus miss the apartment, and Kristien discovers Bart is in a secret affair. Fafa's fan drops by his house.

Monday, 20 September 2021

Episode 46

Ronnie discovers something odd and startling about the stadium. Simon and Renate argue over his fantasies, and Bibi is jealous of Meyer.

Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Episode 47

Ronnie shares with Schalk about his recent findings. Maryke disagrees with Fafa once more. Elsewhere, Kristien and Amanda's rivalry deepens.

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Episode 48

While Liam is in trouble, Simon and Renate request Lulu to quit her job. Jenny visits Maryke later.

Thursday, 23 September 2021

Episode 49

Ryno decides to leave without Thinus, and Elandré gives a spectacular performance in Pottie's. Liam is a step away from messing up his career.

Friday, 24 September 2021

Episode 50

SinBin publishes an alarming article about the Stryders in SinBin. Renate tries to get rid of Logan, and Jenny bears unpleasant news to Fafa.

Monday, 27 September 2021

Episode 51

Kristien discovers Bart's secret, and Candice receives an unexpected visitor while the Stryders meet with Meyer.

Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Episode 52

Markus creates a rift between Candice and Liam. Jana comes with a brilliant idea for her upcoming article while Bart gives Kristien a hard time.

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Episode 53

The company restructures the marketing office' employees. Liam argues with Candice while Koekie worries about Magda.

Thursday, 30 September 2021

Episode 54

Liam returns to the stadium, and Jana's article receives massive positive feedback from readers. The Stryders find out about the drugs later.

Kristien and Bart

Amanda discovers Lienkie knows she has an affair with Bart. Bart is not sorry for cheating on Kristien even after she finds out.

Renate and Lulu

Between Lulu and Renate, who will leave Simon for the other? The ladies want their babies to be friends because they are already setting up playdates.

Ronnie and Ivy

The pompoms discover love is brewing between Ronnie and Ivy. Their love grows stronger each day. Ronnie later informs Schalk of the dreadful thing he found in the stadium.

Koekie and Festus

Their romance awkwardly comes to the limelight. Koekie and Festus agree to move in together but miss the apartment they thought was best for them.

Maryke and Fafa

Maryke still argues with Fafa about his music career. She bumps into his biggest fan, but Fafa's new fame means nothing to her.

If you liked Getroud met Rugby teasers for September 2021, tune in on kykNET every weekday at 18h00. Getroud met Rugby's cast will give you the heart-soothing entertainment you have been looking for in local drama series.

