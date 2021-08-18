Clubs Gunning for Mamelodi Sundowns as DSTV Premiership Prepares to Kick Off

The Mamelodi Sundowns are on every club in South Africa's radar and they hope to beat them this season

The Mamelodi Sundowns have a target drawn on their backs as the DSTV Premiership prepares to kick off.

The Sundowns have been won the league 11 times since it started in the mid-1990s.

Mamelodi Sundowns have made history and as a result, every team in the country wants to beat them. Photo credit: @sundownsfc

Recently, they made history by winning the premiership four times and has made the club the envy of the PSL.

As a result, the Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United are all aiming to beat the Brazilians.

SABC News reported that the coaches of all three teams have on thing on their mind, winning the DSTV Premiership which means beating the Mamelodi Sundowns.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy hopes to bounce back by beating the soccer giants in their opener of the premiership according to Kickoff.

He feels very confident in taking on the soccer giants and believes his team has what it needs to beat the Sundowns.

Introduction of VAR technology in SA would be costly, declares PSL boss Irvin Khoza

Chairperson of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Irvin Khoza conceded that introducing Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology to South African football is viable.

Khoza's concession was not without the clear understanding that this might come at an explosive cost, according to a report by News24.

The Orlando Pirates Football Club owner was replying to mounting calls to introduce the system after the MTN8 matches this past weekend.

Khoza feeling sorry for Bloemfontein Celtic after big sale

Recently, Briefly News reported that Khoza stated that no Free State businessmen had expressed interest in purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic and as a result, the team will be relocating to KwaZulu-Natal.

He announced Celtic's sale and revealed that the team will be renamed Royal AM just days before the new DStv Premiership season begins.

Royal AM bought Celtic's PSL status and relocated the club from the Free State to KwaZulu-Natal, while Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in Venda, Limpopo, received Royal AM's GladAfrica Championship status, according to SowetanLIVE.

