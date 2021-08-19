Arsenal have agreed a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid for midfielder Martin Odegaard

The Norwegian featured 20 times for Arsenal last season while on loan from Real Madrid

The 22-year-old flew to London on Wednesday for a medical ahead of an official announcement by the club

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Real Madrid for Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who will join the Premier League club for an initial fee of £30 million plus add ons.

The Norwegian landed in London on Wednesday, August 18 to undergo his medical ahead of an official announcement by Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, personal terms are yet to be agreed although that should not be a problem as Odegaard is already vaccinated and will not need to isolate.

The talented midfielder could well feature against Chelsea in the North London derby if he is registered by midday on Friday, August 20.

Odegaard, 22, is no stranger to Arsenal as he spent the second half of last season at the Emirates, on loan from Real Madrid.

Across all competitions, he made a total of 20 appearances, scoring two goals, including one in the North London derby against Tottenham.

He will become Arsenal’s fourth summer signing after Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta last season made it clear he wanted Odegaard to be part of his squad on a permanent basis and recently hinted the club was keen on new signings before the close of the summer transfer window.

Gunners to push for Ramsdale deal

Meanwhile, Arsenal will still push to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United, after talks initially broke down.

A second round of discussions have gone well and according to reports and discussions currently revolve around the structure of the deal, the amount that will be dished upfront and add-ons.

