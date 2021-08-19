Top 30 best and most realistic war movies ever made according to military vets

What is the most realistic war movie of all time? A war film is considered realistic if it makes viewers feel the impact of the war. The events should portray a historically correct picture of the experiences of servicemen and the battle's effect on the then generation. Below are the top 30 of the most realistic war movies according to military veterans.

Hollywood has tried to produce true story war movies that strike a perfect balance between reality and fiction. This helps viewers learn about the horrifying history but stay entertained. There are several good modern war movies like Restrepo that have accurately captured the atrocities of battle.

Top 30 most accurate war movies

True war movies have been produced since the introduction of cinema. Directors try their best to avoid historical inaccuracies and ensure viewers understand the force behind the stories.

What is considered the best war movie? The list below is comprised of films that have received positive reviews from both former and active military vets. Some of the former soldiers had direct input in making some of the movies, thus making them more realistic.

The list consists of Hollywood movies on the Afghan war, World War 1 and 2, the Civil War, Vietnam War, and other wars that changed history, in no particular order.

1. Restrepo - 2010

Restrepo talks about the deployment of 15 US soldiers to Korengal Valley, a dangerous spot in Afghanistan. The film is considered the best warfare documentary that gives viewers the rawest experience of the actual Afghanistan war.

2. Platoon - 1986

Vietnam veterans have confirmed that the Platoon has a near-perfect depiction of the Vietnam war. Oliver Stone, one of its directors, is a former Vietnam soldier and brings a realistic picture to the film.

3. Saving Private Ryan - 1998

This film has been referenced as a more accurate depiction of World War 2 scenes. It strikes a good balance between fact and fiction.

4. We Were Soldiers - 2002

Mel Gibson takes viewers through the Battle of la Drang during the Vietnam conflict. It also draws events from Hal Moore's memoir called We Were Soldiers Once… And Young. It has a few fictional events, including the destruction of North Vietnamese, which never occurred.

5. Generation Kill - 2008

Generation Kill is about a Rollin Stone Reporter who talks about his encounter during the 2003 American-led assault on Baghdad. It is a realistic depiction of modern military servicemen on how they adapt to the battlefield.

6. Apocalypse Now - 1979

Francis Ford Coppola takes viewers through the life of a Vietnam soldier tasked with eliminating a villain officer. Veteran soldiers say that the first 3rd of the film is a more accurate depiction of real-life war than the parts after that.

7. Hacksaw Ridge - 2016

The film talks about Desmond Doss, a soldier who went through his service in World War 2 without a weapon. He managed to save lives in The Battle of Okinawa and sustained severe injuries that affected his entire life. The film has several inaccuracies but outside the battlefield.

8. Band of Brothers - 2001

Band of Brothers is a multiple-Emmy-award winning mini-series that gives viewers a more realistic view of World War 2. It chronicles the service of a WW2 military unit called Easy Company from their training at Camp Toccoa until the end of the battle.

9. Come and See - 1985

Come and See is a Russian war film that chronicles the Nazi occupation of Belarus. A boy is forced to experience the horrors of WW2 in Byelorussia, and he has to fight for an unequipped resistance movement against the ruthless German soldiers.

10. Stalingrad - 2013

Stalingrad gives a realistic picture of the battle that changed the course of World War 2. It shows the hopelessness that engulfed the German soldiers during the battle and how those who failed to die on the field froze to death or resulted in suicide.

11. Full Metal Jacket - 1987

Military vets have complimented Full Metal Jacket for being real and getting the basics right when it comes to the training experience of servicemen. It is an excellent film on the Vietnam War.

12. Black Hawk Down - 2001

Black Hawk Down is based on facts about US Rangers and a Delta Force squad that try to kidnap underlings of a Somali warlord, but their Black Hawk helicopters are shot down. The film captures the experience of combat experience although it has received criticism for twisting some of the historical events of the Battle of Mogadishu.

13. Lone Survivor - 2013

Lone Survivor has been praised for having proper weaponry usage and a realistic portrayal of deadly communication problems and military tactics. It paints a clear picture of real moral dilemmas that servicemen face.

14. Jarhead - 2005

Jarhead is based on the memoir of Marine Anthony Swofford about his service as a sniper in Operation Desert Storm. Veterans praise the movie for its near-accurate depiction of the waiting period during deployment, although it has received criticism for its Hollywood exaggeration of marine antics.

15. Dunkirk - 2017

Dunkirk is based on World War 2 and chronicles how French and British soldiers try to evacuate a war-torn beach in May 1940 as the German forces close in on them. Vets have praised the film for its near-perfect portrayal of the gravity of war and how the men on the line deal with the pressure to survive.

16. Letters from Iwo Jima - 2006

Letters from Iwo Jima narrates the events that took place during the Iwo Jima battle between the USA and Imperial Japan during World War 2. The story is told from the Japanese perspective and has received positive reviews for having a perfect portrayal of the war.

17. Glory - 1989

Glory narrates the experiences of Robert Gould Shaw, a young white officer placed in charge of a battalion of black soldiers during the Civil War. The narration is brought to life by the letters that Shawn wrote while in command, and the film has been acclaimed for getting most of the things right.

18. A Bridge Too Far - 1977

A Bridge Too Far talks about the plan of Allied armies to win World War 2. They were to enter Northern Germany in 1944 but are struck with disaster when all key German bridges and the area around Arnhem were surrounded. Veterans of the operation, John Addison and Dirk Bogarde, contributed to making the film that has been praised for its precise depiction of the war.

19. Tora! Tora! Tora! - 1970

Tora! Tora! Tora! chronicles the events of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Tora, which translates to tiger, was the Japanese code word for the mission. The film gives viewers an accurate picture of the events that surrounded the attack.

20. Hamburger Hill - 1987

Hamburger Hill is also based on the Vietnam war and the events of the deadly combat. The movie has been praised for its near-perfect recreation of the battle.

21. 1917 - 2019

1917's narration is based on the events of World War 1 as experienced by director Sam Mendes's grandfather. The film does not focus on any particular WW1 event but tried to recreate the prevailing physical conditions.

22. Enemy at the Gates - 2001

Enemy at the Gates is directed by Jean-Jacques and chronicles the events of the Battle of Stalingrad during World War 2. The movie details the fierce battle between two snipers and perfectly depicts the conditions that the Soviet men and women endured to keep off the Nazis.

23. 84C MoPic - 1989

84C MoPic was written and directed by Patrick Duncan, a veteran soldier who participated in the Vietnam war. Military vets have applauded the film and credit it for getting everything about the war right.

24. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World - 2003

Master and Commander film talks about the events of the Napoleonic War in 1805. Captain Jack Abrey sends his team to look for a French war vessel, but the events that follow reveal that the mission is not easy. The narration has received positive acclaim for its accurate depiction of naval battles and the daily lives of sailors on a ship.

25. Act of Valor - 2012

Act of Valor narrates the story of Navy Seals sent on a mission to rescue a captured CIA agent. The action film has been termed as an accurate and realistic picture of the work of a US Navy SEAL. It employs actual duty SEALs in the lead role, which makes it more authentic.

26. Rescue Dawn - 2006

Rescue Dawn chronicles the brutality that Dieter Dengler, a former US Navy pilot, faces while imprisoned in the jungle of Laos. The film shows how he is captured and tortured. Rescue Dawn shows viewers an accurate picture of the torment that Dengler and fellow compatriots faced in the isolated prison.

27. Sergeant York - 1941

Sergeant York chronicles the life of Alvin York and his contribution to World War 1. All the events portrayed are correct because York and other real-life characters contributed to the making of the film.

28. Come and See - 1985

Come and See is a historically correct film directed by Elem Klimov, who ensured every detail portrays the actual event. The Soviet World War 2 movie gives viewers a clear picture of the brutality committed by the Nazis in the early 1940s during their occupation of Belarus.

29. The Great Escape - 1963

The Great Escape narrates the plan carried out by soldiers at Stalag Luft III. They dug three tunnels to help prisoners of war escape, and 76 made it out, but most of them were captured. Every detail of the movie, though condensed, portrayed actual historical events.

30. The Kill Team - 2019

The Kill Team chronicles the experience of a young US soldier in Afghanistan. He witnesses fellow recruits murdering civilians under the command of a sadistic sergeant, and he starts to fear that they will be the ones to kill him too. The film takes viewers through the stresses of war and their impact on soldiers who are driven to commit war crimes.

Most realistic war movies and TV shows have one thing in common, they pass a message of bravery shown by servicemen who put their lives on the line for the greater good. Best army movies help preserve the military legacy and show appreciation for their contribution without overlooking the impact of such wars on all the people affected.

