Georgina Rodriguez has laughed to the comment made by Real Madrid coach Ancelotti about Cristiano Ronaldo

The 62-year-old Italian football manager made it clear that Real Madrid are not interested in resigning Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League champions Manchester City have also been linked with Ronaldo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Georgina Rodriguez who is the girlfriend of Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to mock respected coach Carlo Ancelotti over how he dismissed the return of her man to Real Madrid.

There have been serious speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus with 12 months remaining on his contract at Italian giants Juventus where he has been for the past three seasons after leaving Los Blancos.

While responding to the reports going around that Cristiano Ronaldo could make a return to Real Madrid, current gaffer, Carlo Ancelotti explained that he has not spoken with the Portuguese stressing that he is not needed in his squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlo Ancelotti in action on the pitch. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: UGC

But according to the report on UK Sun and Phoenix, Georgina who is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner saw the comment made by Carlo Ancelotti and laughed at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Carlo Ancelotti's reaction

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect I have never considered signing him. We look forward."

The report added that Georgina Rodriguez laughed when she saw the comment made by the former Everton manager about her star boyfriend by simply saying ''Hahahahahaha''

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo being linked with a return to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also said to be tracking the signature of the five-time Ballon d'Or.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the signing of Raphael Varane to Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo has described Raphael Varane's Manchester United unveiling at Old Trafford as grand.

Despite sealing a deal to sign Varane from Real Madrid days ago, United delayed the official unveiling of the Frenchman under unclear circumstances.

However, the Manchester club made the most of the delay as they presented the new signings to thousands of fans at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14. The Red Devils confirmed the capture of the World Cup-winning defender shortly before their Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds.

Clad in a tuxedo suit, the centre back was allowed to walk onto the pitch at the Theatre of Dreams as he held his new No.19 shirt.

Source: Briefly.co.za