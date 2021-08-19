There have been a few more developments in the transfer market and Briefly News checks out which players have made some moves. Others are making waves overseas and Kaizer Chiefs reportedly missed out on a European striker.

The transfer market is about to close come month-end and some PSL clubs are still doing business. Briefly News takes a look at four developments so far in terms of transfers and the latest rumours of who is going where.

1. Kenyan striker joins Marumo Gallants

Ovella Ochieng, a Kenyan striker, has joined Marumo Gallants ahead of the 2021/22 season, making the move from Sweden to the DStv Premiership.

Gallants have significantly bolstered their roster this season, having already signed Sede Dion, an Ivorian striker who joined the club after leaving Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana, according to The South African.

2. Luther Singh joins a club in Denmark

Luther Singh, a Bafana Bafana striker, has joined Danish giants FC Copenhagen from Portuguese side Braga. Singh has signed a four-year contract with Copenhagen, which will keep him playing in Denmark's top flight until June 2025.

Singh impressed during the Tokyo Olympics, gaining attraction from clubs in Europe.

3. Kaizer Chiefs miss out on striker from Europe

Daniel Popa, a Kaizer Chiefs target, is expected to join Tanzania champions Simba SC. Simba have reportedly beaten Kaizer Chiefs to the Romanian striker's signature, according to KickOff.

Popa's signing is yet to be confirmed by Simba SC. But it's clear that he won't be joining the Soweto giants.

4. Thabo Cele is on trial overseas

Thabo Cele was recently spotted training with Radomiak Radom of the Polish Ekstraklasa. Cele has spent the majority of his career in Europe, making his senior debut in Portugal after rising through the KZN Academy ranks.

He's been linked with a move to the PSL but he's made it clear that he prefers to stay in Europe.

Mamelodi Sundowns is keen on signing Ronwen Williams

Briefly News previously reported that in order to secure the service of the international goalkeeper, Mamelodi Sundowns contacted SuperSport United for Ronwen Williams.

Back in the Tokyo Olympics, Williams was the lone over-age player on the squad in South Africa and the two-time winner of a golden glove is still the man who is highly wanted.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs expressed an interest in signing Williams, who after the last few seasons was the most consistent shot stopper in PSL but only Sundowns contacted the club, according to The South African.

