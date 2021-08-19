Top 10 most valuable car companies around the world in 2021

Cars have become an essential part of human society. Nowadays, people do not ride a horse to work; even the polo-playing guys have a nice car to show for their successful careers. There are over a billion cars worldwide, and over 17 million of them are sold annually. This naturally spurs car lovers and other observers to inquire about the most valuable car companies worldwide.

Some of the most valuable car companies globally have been around for more than or close to a century. However, new ones have taken the initiative of green fueling a bit more seriously and infused it into their car manufacturing technology. Unfortunately, this has spurred the older ones to try to blend into the sooner-than-later realities of the automobile world.

Most valuable car companies in the world

When considering the most valuable car company, several economic analysts have spoken at length on this topic, and a majority agreed that the term is relative. Nevertheless, they approached the debate by researching different factors such as:

Years in the business: Of course, Toyota has been consistent in making large revenues. Tesla is relatively new, so you may have to keep your eyes open to see if they are not a flash in the pan.

Execution: Toyota, the former richest car company, implements its business in a way that does not allow it to make more than a 10% profit margin, but Tesla is not wired that way.

Segmentation: Toyota has been manufacturing different types and models of cars for decades, making it popular in the market. On the other hand, Tesla has only a few models to its name, which means less volume of car sales when compared with Toyota.

List of the top 10 car brands in the world

Car manufacturing companies contribute significantly to economic developments. Nevertheless, China, Germany and the USA produce the most cars, and their gross domestic product enjoys 10%, 5% and 3.5% contributions, respectively. Below is a list of the top ten cars brands in the world.

1. Tesla

Logo on the facade at Tesla Motors store on Santana Row in the Silicon Valley, San Jose, California. Photo: Smith Collection

Source: Getty Images

Tesla is one of the newest car manufacturing companies in the world. It was founded in 2013 by Elon Musk and has its manufacturing site in California, United States of America. The company makes electric cars. But then, is Tesla bigger than Toyota? Of course, Toyota is bigger, but the company overtook Toyota as the most valuable company.

How is Tesla the most valuable car company? In 2020, it hit over a $208 billion market value against Toyota’s $203 billion. Considering this value, it might also answer, "What is the richest car company in the world in 2021?"

2. Toyota

A view of Toyota logo in the South part of Edmonton, a retail power centre located in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo: Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

Toyota is a Japanese car company established in 1937 by Klichiro Toyoda. It produces different car models and usually sells the most cars in a single year (about three million in 2019). According to Forbes, Toyota's net worth is about $219.2 billion. It employs over 350,000 people and is in the top ten largest companies around the world. So, if you have ever wondered, "Which car companies are worth the most?" This should answer your question.

3. Daimler AG

Mercedes Benz car dealership in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

You probably know this car brand as Mercedes Benz. It is a German automobile producer and was established in 1926. Daimler is renowned for its exotic cars and ready-to-go-anywhere trucks. Fun fact; the company also produces less popular cars like Mitsubishi. Mercedes' net worth hit a little over $25 billion in 2021.

4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

BMW logo seen on a smartphone and a pc screen in the background. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar

Source: Getty Images

This is another German automobile producer and was established in 1916. BMW's brand value is around $24.8 billion. The company supports the narrative of green fueling and is a key player in developing electric cars.

5. Honda Motor Company Limited

Honda auto dealership with a sign and business logo above the entrance, Lewiston, Idaho. Photo: Don and Melinda Crawford

Source: Getty Images

This Japanese automobile manufacturer started operating in America in 1959. It is renowned for its massive production of motorbikes. Interestingly, the company sold over five million automobiles in 2019. Moreover, it continues to establish fascinating showrooms for its automobiles around the world.

6. Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company's logo on the side of a building. Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY

Source: Getty Images

This American vehicle producer is what you would refer to as an OG in the car manufacturing business. It started operations in 1903 and has its head in car production by churning out fancy and durable models for its users. In addition, Ford Motor Company has invested billions of US dollars in the future of electric vehicles to keep the atmosphere cleaner and safer.

7. Ferrari NV

An inside view of a vintage Ferrari car during mille miglia logo during the Mille Miglia Historical Race in Brescia, Italy. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Ferrari is an Italian car company that majors in manufacturing sports cars. The company name is a combination of two of its net owners, Exor N.V and Piero Ferrari. It was associated with Fiat Chrysler Automobile until 2016 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. The majority of Ferrari's shares, 67.09%, is owned by the public. Piero has 10.00%, and Exor has the remaining 22.91%.

8. Volkswagen

View from IC 2949 to the VW logo at the old power plant in the Volkswagen factory. Photo: Stefan Jaitner

Source: Getty Images

This car manufacturing company has been around for over 80 years and serves its users with various cars. It is also rated as one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world. It is a German company, and the name literally means People's Car.

9. General Motors Company

A General Motors Company logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background. Photo: Igor Golovniov

Source: Getty Images

The car company, which is based in America, was founded in 1908, and it produces popular cars like Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet. It is among the top ten largest car manufacturers globally. GMC cars are sold in over 125 countries.

10. Hyundai Motor Company

A logo of the South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai pictured outside its dealer in Katwijk, Netherlands. Photo: Yuriko Nakao

Source: Getty Images

This car company has a South Korean origin. Apart from producing Hyundai customized cars, the company owns subsidiaries that produce Kia Motors and Genesis Motors. The car company's net worth experienced a massive lift at the beginning of 2021, thanks to the increased value of its shares. The family of its founders made over $2 billion in that period.

From what you have read so far, you should already know which car companies are worth the most. But then, the automobile business continues to grow with new technological innovations. Therefore, the most valuable car companies must flow with the reality of the future to remain relevant.

