Usain Bolt Ventures Into Music and Thanks Fans for Their Support

Usain Bolt is trying something new in his career and has released a new single that people are really vibing to

The former Olympian is promoting his new single on social media and the fans are really enjoying the tune

Social media users all over the world took to the comments section to congratulate Bolt on starting new ventures

Since moving on from being an Olympian, Usain Bolt has been venturing into different things to occupy his time.

Bolt has just released a new song and it received a warm welcome from listeners. To show his gratefulness, the athlete took to his Instagram account to thank everyone for supporting his latest jam. He captioned his post:

"Thankful. I'm so grateful for all the love and support we've been getting for our hit single 'It's a Party'. Listen now on all platforms."

Usain Bolt is trying his hand at music and thanked his fans for supporting him. Image: @usainbolt

Source: Instagram

In the video, Usain Bolt is chilling in the car with his friend listening to the new song and he's totally loving it. He seems to be very proud of himself for releasing a lovely jam.

Social media users are in support of Bolt doing some more things besides track in his life. Check out some of the reactions below:

2valid_.lashonee said:

"This song is mull, it even got my mom singing it."

londonfinest45 commented:

"You are in a music long time. Just different area."

k1nahead said:

"It is your time. You're creating and I appreciate your light. #staydangerous"

phemy_williams_karani commented:

"More success and love to you and your crew king! Keep the musical fire blazing."

i_am_uldean said:

"Everything you touch turns to gold. Midas!"

stevenselthoffer commented:

"Hey we really like your music. Where and when can we buy it?"

Source: Briefly.co.za