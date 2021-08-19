Halala: Gauteng School Sends 6 Learners to Special Olympics in Russia

Six talented athletes will be heading to Russia to take part in the Special Olympics as part of the ice skating team

The learners come from Jizwa School in Gauteng, a school with a history of producing quality athletes who have won gold in the past

Social media users were delighted that the athletes would compete and wished them all the best

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Jiswa School is sending six of its learners to Russia to represent South Africa at the Special Olympics. The school caters for children with severe intellectual and physical disabilities.

What makes these young athletes so much more amazing is that they form part of South Africa's ice skating team.

Jiswa School is sending six talented athletes to perform at the Special Olympics in Russia. Photo credit: @jiswaschoolofficial

Source: Facebook

Shireen Ebrahim, the admin of the popular Facebook group #ImStaying, paid tribute to the amazing learners.

"Six of their learners have been selected to represent South Africa in the Special Olympics (Ice Skating) taking place in Russia in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the learners of #Jiswa as many of them come from indigent backgrounds.

We are extremely proud of their achievement and we wish them well for their journey to Russia."

The six learners who will travel to Russia to represent South Africa are:

Dikeledi Lebese

Alicia Groep

Jabu Mkhwanazi

Mohamed Hobe

Lamech Phalatsi

Sithembiso (Lebo) Maqhagi

History of producing fine athletes

The school has a history of producing amazing athletes. In 2017 two athletes, Bianca Basson and Isaiah Moloi won gold at the Winter Games in figure skating and speed skating respectively.

South Africans react to the news that six learners from the school have made the cut

Yvette Bester:

"Wishing you all the best. What a wonderful achievement! "

Savi Ballakistein:

"Wow, this is amazing. Well done the Jiswa and the students. Wishing you great success. "

Dee Cornhill:

"My best wishes and thoughts go with them. May God bless them and may they achieve their best results!"

Iwan van der Merwe:

"Stunning. Proud of you. Keep SA's proud flag flying there in the far."

Man wins gold medal at Olympics, goes back to lady who paid his fare, appreciates her in viral video

A sportsman, Hansle Parchment, who represented Jamaica at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics has shown great appreciation to the lady who helped him.

While going to the venue for his race in the final, the athlete got on the wrong bus. Before he could realise what was happening, he had already gone far, NowThis News reports

Source: Briefly.co.za