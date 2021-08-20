Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Encourages Percy Tau to Leave Brighton

Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana, has picked a young 31-man squad for the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The 69-year-old said he wants Percy Tau to find a new club during a press conference on Thursday

Since 2018, Tau has been in Brighton's squad but has not been playing regularly as he would like

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana, has openly stated that he wants star attacker Percy Tau to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for regular playing time.

Broos stated to the media on Thursday during the announcement of the Bafana Bafana squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers that all players selected for the national team should be playing consistently for their clubs.

"I hope that the players who are in Europe that they are playing. There are already a few players who changed clubs. Hopefully, for them, it's a good thing and that in their new clubs they can play more," said Broos.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says that Percy Tau should leave Brighton and play more. Image: Vincent Van Doornick/Isosport/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Broos is hoping Tau, who has been linked with a return to Egypt to rejoin with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, will make the next move.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Percy Tau, I hope, I hope he can leave Brighton and that he can go to a club," he said, according to News24.

The South African reports that Tau would gain from a move to Al Ahly, according to the 69-year-old Belgian mentor, because he would be working with a coach who understands him in Pitso Mosimane.

On Friday, 3 September, South Africa travels to Zimbabwe for a difficult World Cup qualifier in Harare before returning home to face African heavyweights Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday, 6 September.

Broos made it a point to select a young squad for the qualifiers and is hoping to get the right results during the qualifiers.

Brighton & Hove Albion Coach Explains Why Percy Tau Didn't Play

Briefly News previously reported that there's a lot of speculation about Percy Tau and where he's headed next. Al Ahly is interested in signing the player but he's still under contract at Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

When rumours surfaced that Brighton wanted to cash in on Percy Tau as he approached the final year of his contract, Al Ahly's interest in the player grew even further. A move would be beneficial for the player because he hasn't been getting a lot of game time in England.

Al Ahly has approached Tau and Brighton increased their demands, wanting €6 million (R104 million). Tau was not included in Brighton's squad over the weekend and the coach says it's for "personal reasons". Many think that this means he's getting ready to leave the club.

Source: Briefly.co.za