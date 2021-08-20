Transfer: Ntsako Makhubela Joins Orlando Pirates from Golden Arrows

Midfielder Ntsako Makhubela has joined Orlando Pirates in the transfer window and the fans are hyped up

Makhubela will be following his previous coach Mandla Ncikazi and expects to be making an impact in the club

Mzansi social media users have been commenting about the deal online and fans have been expecting a big change

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ntsako Makhubela, a highly-rated midfielder from Golden Arrows, has joined Orlando Pirates. Last season, Makhubela was one of the standout players for the Arrows, who finished fourth in the inaugural DStv Premiership, a new high in their South African top-flight history.

Buccaneers and Mamelodi Sundowns were interested in his remarkable form and participation in Abafana Bes'thende's high-flying campaign. His services have been secured by the Soweto giants, as he follows his previous head coach Mandla Ncikazi to the club.

Ntsako Makhubela has made a big move in his career and has joined Orlando Pirates. Image: @goldenarrowsfc1

Source: Twitter

Last season, the 27-year-old, who can play in midfield and out wide, scored three goals and added two assists in 23 games for the KZN-based side according to KickOff.

Makhubela, a Pirates academy product who now captains their YeboYes feeder squad, will see this deal as a turning point in his career according to The South African.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out the different reactions to the signing from social media below:

@SpiderLeedz said:

"How do you sign a player without having a coach? How are you certain that the player will fit in the plans of the new coach, for me this doesn't make sense."

@Kananelo_Malef commented:

"You'll sign all the players in the world, as long as Screamer & Floyd are there, this team is not going anywhere!"

@angamjuniorr said:

"He will wear number 90 to show he’s three-times better than Messi."

@Kabelo_Shups commented:

"Good acquisition but there are those who still need to move away from our big brand."

Bafana Bafana coach urges Percy Tau to leave Brighton

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana, has openly stated that he wants star attacker Percy Tau to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for regular playing time.

Broos stated to the media on Thursday during the announcement of the Bafana Bafana squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers that all players selected for the national team should be playing consistently for their clubs.

"I hope that the players who are in Europe that they are playing. There are already a few players who changed clubs. Hopefully, for them, it's a good thing and that in their new clubs they can play more," said Broos.

Source: Briefly.co.za