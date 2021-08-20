Couple Dies of Covid19 Related Complications Just Weeks After Having 1st Child

A local couple succumbed to Covid-19 related complications just seven weeks after welcoming their first child

Sheena Scott and her husband, Craig, passed just two weeks apart and leave behind a precious bundle of joy named Ava

Locals flooded the comments section with their heartfelt messages of condolence

The tragic news of a local couple's passing due to Covid-19-related complications has Mzansi heartbroken. Sheena Scott and her husband Craig welcomed their first child just seven weeks before succumbing to the deadly disease.

Sheena and Craig Scott have passed away just weeks after welcoming their 1st child. Images: Sheena Valerie Scott/Facebook

, Jeppe High School for Girls shared the devastating news. Scott matriculated from the secondary school in 2005 and was clearly much-loved.

The young mom had passed away from pneumonia just seven weeks after giving birth to her precious baby girl, Ava. Sheena's husband Craig had died two weeks earlier, also due to Covid-19-related complications.

"Rest in Eternal Peace, dearest Sheena. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who are in mourning and we keep baby Ava in prayer. You will be sorely missed, dearest Sheena," Jeppe High School captioned the post.

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their deepest condolences. Many wished the newly-orphaned Ava a happy and blessed life despite the loss of her parents.

Check out some of the heartfelt reactions below:

Edith Steyn said:

"Oh how sad, this is family of my hubby's friend, sadly four from the same family have passed away. RIP Sheena, condolences to the family."

Ingrid Hendrickse said:

"What a blessing to have met such a beautiful soul, such a tragic loss. My condolences to all her loved ones."

Marisa Goncalves said:

"There are no words to describe this loss, but it is evident to understand how many lives were touched by Sheena.

"You will never be forgotten my friend. Our hearts are broken and our prayers are with your beautiful baby girl Ava and family. You are reunited with Craig and Anita and you are all looking down at the ones you love, especially guarding and guiding your baby girl."

Lisa Lai King said:

"Condolences to the family."

Leandra Langenhoven said:

"There are just no words, what a loss. I'm heartbroken by this news. May the angels encamp around baby Ava. RIP Sheena and Craig."

Angela Harper Moore said:

"Heartfelt condolences to both families. May God bless baby Ava all the days of her life."

Covid-19: Mom shares experience battling virus while nursing 9-month-old baby

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a mom, Lucy Karinga, was only taking her husband for the Covid-19 test when she discovered that she too had contracted the virus.

Before this, the mother of one was concerned that her husband was displaying all Covid-19 symptoms.

"My husband presented all the known Covid-19 symptoms and had gotten very ill. He would sweat profusely, lost sense of taste and smell. He also had a bad flu. This is why we opted to go for the check-up," she said in an interview.

Karinga said by that time, she was also having mild headaches and throat irritations.

"But not as bad as my husband. So we went to the hospital and tested for Covid. The following day we went to pick the results and the medical team confirmed to us that we had both tested positive," she recalled.

Karinga was then asked to bring her entire family for testing.

"This included my nine month old daughter. I was also living with a house manager and my younger sister," she said.

Entire family tests positive for Covid-19

Karinga, the founder and CEO of Ginnah's Closet and a mom of one, said her fears were confirmed when the entire family tested positive for the virus.

"This was one of the most traumatising moments in my life. We were given medication, bought zinc and vitamin C supplements as advised by the medical practitioners. We also bought enough food supplies to last us throughout the 14 days we would isolate as a family in our home," she said.

During the isolation, Karinga's baby had breathing difficulties. Her husband was also very ill and she had to take care of them all.

"When my daughter and husband had difficulties in breathing, I got so scared and did not know what to do. We would, however, steam their faces to unblock," she explained.

Karinga urged people who might find themselves in a similar predicament to have hope.

"Eat lots of fruits, maintain hygiene and isolate to avoid spreading the virus further," she said.

