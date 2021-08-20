A proud mom is gushing over her daughter's academic accomplishments and Mzansi is here for it

@Keke_Makhetha took to Twitter to share the news that her daughter has been awarded an academic scholarship to the United States

The tweet attracted over 100 likes as the reactions on social media bordered on encouraging and congratulatory

Nothing beats the deep sense of pride that a parent feels when seeing their child excel in the world of academics.

One such proud mother has every confidence that her daughter will make a success of herself and she has let Mzansi in on this fact. Taking to Twitter on Friday, @Keke_Makhetha gushed over her little girl and her achievements in the classroom.

A proud mom is gushing over her daughter's academic accomplishments and Mzansi is here for it. Image: @Keke_Makhetha/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

"My little girl being recognized at her previous school AHE. I'm so proud of her diligence," the proud mom tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot announcing that her daughter was awarded a scholarship as part of a select number of students. The learners are to travel to the United States on a fully-funded exchange programme.

The screenshot read in part:

"Acts House of Education student, Tinashe Makheta, is one of the recipients of the 2021 Kennedy Luger Youth Exchange Scholarship (YES programme).

"This competitive, merit-based scholarship covers the full cost of an academic year abroad, providing Tinashe with a full immersion experience through living with a host family in the United States of America."

It goes on to detail the rigorous selection process the prospective scholarship recipients underwent. Tinashe went through a tough selection process which included writing 700-word essays and tests.

According to the screenshot, she is among 11 South African learners chosen from a pool of over 600 applicants.

Mzansi shares congratulatory messages

The tweet attracted over 100 likes as the reactions on social media bordered on encouraging and congratulatory.

@Ntsoaki61 wrote:

"You go, Tinashe, Mzansi is proud of your hard work."

@mailalwazi said:

"Congratulations to your baby girl. Such a hard worker."

@JuneTele2 added:

"Congratulations to her, indeed a big sister proud moment."

@Miss_Morule shared:

"Tinashe is such a big deal! Please send her my love!"

@tumisole noted:

"Congratulations to your Princess."

