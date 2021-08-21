Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale revealed his grandfather passed away when his mother found out she was pregnant with him

Since his death, Ramsdale’s dad has been taking the late’s ashes everywhere with him as he joined Arsenal

The England international completed a move to Arsenal in a deal believed to be worth £30 million

New Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale took his late grandfather’s ashes to his unveiling at the North London club.

Aaron Ramsdale's family was present during his unveiling at Arsenal. Photo: @Arsenal.

Ramsdale, on Friday, August 20, completed a move to Arsenal in a deal believed to be worth £30 million (including add-ons).

Typical of any new signing for a club, Ramsdale posed for pictures in Arsenal colours and there was a distinct object in his midst – his grandfather’s ashes which were contained inside a small pouch he carried.

The keeper also tagged along with his family to witness him sign a contract with his new club Arsenal.

The Mirror reports that the former Sheffield United keeper’s dad brings the ashes to any of the games his son features in as an odd, but sweet way to seek some luck.

The keeper spoke on his ‘ritual’ where he explained the origins of his name is actually tied to his granddad.

"The day my mum found out she was pregnant with me was the day he died,” Ramsdale explained.

"He was called Ron and was from Bloxwich in Birmingham and they used to say, 'Oh, we're going to see our Ron.'

"So, I'm Aaron for 'our Ron.' When his ashes were spread my dad kept some of his ashes. He's gone on a little tour of the 92 [teams in the Football League]! My dad takes him everywhere. It keeps him close to his heart."

Arsenal is the big spenders this summer

Ramsdale joins the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard as three of the Gunners’ biggest purchases this summer. The former Bournemouth goalie has signed a long term deal with the club, and is expected to be their number one for the long haul.

There is a chance he could make his debut against Chelsea in the London derby on Sunday, August 22.

