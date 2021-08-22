This week in sports news, athletes continue to flex their luxury car collections. The sale of Bloemfontein Celtic has been compared to another death by Petrus Molemela's daughter.

A gold medalist has paid back a woman's kindness, she paid for his fair and he shows her his appreciation. Finally, Lionel Messi retains his position as the highest-paid footballer in the world despite his switch from Barcelona to PSG.

1. Living in Luxury: Royal AM's Andile Mpisane Shows Off His Snazzy and Flashy Cars

Andile Mpisane is a footballer who plays for Royal AM and has an impressive collection of luxury cars in his garage. Briefly News takes a look at the few cars the baller owns which leave peeps envious of his soft life.

Royal AM player and chairman Andile Mpisane has a collection of flashy cars that he showcases regularly on his social media accounts. The 20-year-old is not a stranger to the soft life as his mom and dad are very wealthy.

Andile Mpisane has a lux collection of cars and Briefly News gives deeper insight into what's in his garage. Image: @andilempisane10

Briefly News reviews four cars shared on the baller's Instagram account that leave social media users in awe of the cash splashed.

2. African Footballer Splashes R7m on Rolls Royce, R3.4m on Mercedes Benz G65

Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor owns a lavish car collection which includes a £360,000 (about R7 million) Rolls-Royce to a brilliant £18,000 (about R350 000) Can-Am Spyder.

Another exotic ride in his garage is a £170,000 (about R3.4 million) Mercedes Benz G65, which quite simply leaves all others biting the dust.

SunSport is reporting that the customised Rolls-Royce Phantom is what steals the show and it’s not just because of the price tag.

3. Sale of Bloemfontein Celtic Feels Like "Another Death", According to Molemela Family

Bloemfontein Celtic founder president Petrus Molemela's daughter Lisemelo Molemela has compared the club's probable sale to losing her father for the second time.

Celtic's sale to Royal AM was previously approved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Celtic will change their name to Royal AM and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal, according to a circulating letter written to both clubs by the league.

Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of the Royal AM, has subsequently sold the second-tier status to Masala Mulaudzi, who sold his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila franchise to Abram Sello in January, just eight months after Bidvest Wits managers "gave" him the club.

4. Man Wins Gold Medal at Olympics, Goes Back to Lady Who Paid His Fare, Appreciates Her in Viral Video

A sportsman, Hansle Parchment, who represented Jamaica at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics has shown great appreciation to the lady who helped him.

While going to the venue for his race in the final, the athlete got on the wrong bus. Before he could realise what was happening, he had already gone far, NowThis News reports

5. Messi Ranked No.1 in Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers Ahead of Ronaldo, Earns R19.7m Per Week at PSG

Following Lionel Messi’s move to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine who now earns Messi £960,000 every week remains the highest-paid footballer.

GiveMeSport has listed the top 10 highest paid footballers at the moment with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in second and third positions respectively.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo who takes home £900,000-weekly earns £60,000 less than his eternal rival Messi, while Neymar smiles home with £606,000 every week via SPORTbible.

