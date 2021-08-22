Kaizer Chiefs Draw In Their First Match of the Dstv Premiership

The Kaizer Chiefs drew their opening match of the DSTV Premiership on Sunday afternoon

They were unable to get the better of TS Galaxy despite a frantic opening thirty minutes

Social media users were quick to give their opinions on the match and Stuart Baxter's choice of players

Kaizer Chiefs were unable to beat TS Galaxy and the match ended in a draw. This was their opening match of the DSTV Premiership.

They made only one change to their team following their defeat in the MTN8 last weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs were unable to get the better of TS Galaxy and the match ended in a draw. Photo credit: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

The game started at a frantic pace but soon settled down and neither team had the momentum to convert opportunities into points.

The Chiefs will face off against Baroka next week and on the 12th of September, they will face their arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Social media users react to Chiefs first game of the DSTV Premiership

@Nuscher_M:

"#Amakhosi4Life are only capable of winning a match only if there's penalties, or ngina manga?"

@e_phela:

"@KaizerChiefs this may sound awful but I wish Parker and Cardoso get 8 months long injuries. At least we will see more talented players like the two Ngcobos. Sifile ngu Parker."

@sebabeM4:

"How Mr Bernard Parker is selected to start the games and lasting the entire 90 minutes will forever remain a mystery to me. "

@ThePresident_SA:

"At this point we have nothing lose play Njabulo Ngcobo. I don't understand why Parker is playing 90min, I don't understand why Mathoho & Cardoso are playing centre back and why are they playing long balls when we have short players who are ball players..."

5 Kaizer Chiefs players included in the Bafana Bafana World Cup qualifier squad

Kaizer Chiefs have shown that their players are capable of playing in the national football team after five players were selected by Hugo Broos. South Africa will be playing in the World Cup qualifiers in an effort to go to Qatar 2022.

The squad includes goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, defenders Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube and Sibusiso Mabiliso. Njabulo Blom has been called as well for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Source: Briefly.co.za