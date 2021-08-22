The River season 4 continues to uphold the telenovela’s reputation as one of the best to be ever produced locally. September episodes are filled with unexpected twists that are sure to take viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. Lindiwe’s problems seem to multiply, and the Dikana household is devastated by what happens to her. How will she ensure she remains at the top? Keep reading the following The River 4 on 1Magic teasers to find out.

Lindiwe is desperate to save Andile but the walls keep closing in. Photo: @KasiDailyNews

Source: Twitter

The River is an award-winning telenovela that has never failed to win over viewers hearts with its chilling yet thrilling storyline. The fourth season has an even better plot as fans get to witness the never-seen-before side of their beloved characters.

The River 4 on 1Magic Teasers for September 2021

Cobra’s double lifestyle has the worst outcome, and Angelina is determined to make him pay. Who will come to his rescue? Here are The River 4 on 1Magic teasers on what is coming up in September episodes.

Cobra faces the consequences of his actions in upcoming episodes of The River S4 on 1Magic. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 1st September 2021 (Episode 148 -Lost keys)

Lindiwe is hopeful that things will turn out well, but fear is in the way of her hope. Angelina misunderstands the situation and proceeds with it.

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 (Episode 149 – The silent witness)

The Dikanas are almost losing hope when a mum suspect comes into the picture. Cobra is rescued by an unlikely friend when Angelina unleashes her anger on him.

Friday, 3rd September 2021 (Episode 150 – The horror of all times)

Andile’s situation seems to be taking a worse turn. Meanwhile, Cobra starts experiencing the negative consequences of his double life.

Monday, 6th September 2021 (Episode 151 – Up in flames)

Cobra is forced to face the worst consequences of his actions. The Dikana family is afraid that one of their own is about to fall.

Tuesday, 7th September 2021 (Episode 152 – A haunted bloodline)

Lindiwe is doing all she can to rescue Andile, but the obstacle keeps getting bigger. Elsewhere, Angelina will not rest until she sees Cobra paying for his actions.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021 (Episode 153 – Waiter in waiting)

New details that might change the current situation emerge. Cobra is unable to escape from the demands made by Angelina.

Thursday, 9th September 2021 (Episode 154 – Terms and conditions)

The court is eager to know the final judgement after the emergence of new details. Elsewhere, Angelina does the unexpected.

Friday, 10th September 2021 (Episode 155 – Brand new storm)

Lindiwe’s newfound peace is cut short. Morena is convinced that their family is shuttered because of Cobra’s actions.

Refilwe protests when its heroes are treated like criminals in September episodes of The River S4. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 13th September 2021 (Episode 156 – The sinker)

The current situation at Khanyisa spreads fear as people try to figure out what is happening.

Tuesday, 14th September 2021 (Episode 157 – Trying times)

People are eager to know whether the recent drama at Khanyisa will yield good results.

Wednesday, 15th September 2021 (Episode 158 – Plan of action)

Mabutho and Cobra have no choice but to accept the horrifying reality. How will they make things right?

Thursday, 16th September 2021 (Episode 159 – Two rights)

Lindiwe is met with the biggest dilemma because whether she decides to act or not act, she is still damned. How will she ensure she makes the right choice?

Friday, 17th September 2021 (Episode 160 - Trespassers)

Lindiwe’s joy is taken away by Mohumi. However, Lindiwe is not the kind of person to let things pass, and she hits back in her best way.

Monday, 20th September 2021 (Episode 161 – Refilwe’s heroes)

Refilwe’s inhabitants start protesting when their heroes are treated like criminals.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021 (Episode 162 – With us or against us)

The community of Refilwe is about to experience a revolution while Lindiwe is forced to make tough decisions.

Emma's life brightens as Zolani's gets darker in upcoming episodes of The River S4 on 1Magic. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 (Episode 163 – Turning tides)

Lindiwe does not take Zolani’s warning into consideration. The situation in Refilwe has reached its maximum point.

Thursday, 23rd September 2021 (Episode 164 – Nice for what?)

Mohumi makes a life-changing decision while Zolani finds it impossible to proceed after facing an obstacle.

Friday, 24th September 2021 (Episode 165 – Sleeping lioness)

Lindiwe puts in extra effort to gain approval, but she is unaware of the life-changing surprise in store for her.

Monday, 27th September 2021 (Episode 166 – An unexpected truce)

The Dikana household is distressed by the things that have befallen Lindiwe.

Tuesday, 28th September 2021 (Episode 167 - Envy)

Emma’s new venture makes Zolani wonder what he is doing wrong. Elsewhere, the impending arrival of old foes makes Zodwa angry.

Wednesday, 29th September 2021 (Episode 168 - Let them drink acid)

Everything in Emma’s life is brightening up, but the fire in Zolani’s life continues to dim.

Thursday, 30th September 2021 (Episode 169 – Bubbling rage)

Zolani tries hard to fit in Emma’s flourishing life. On the other hand, Kedibone comes up with a decision that brightens everyone’s face.

Angelina wants Cobra to pay for his actions in September episodes of The River 4 on 1Magic. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to The River 4 on 1Magic cast?

The River 4 on 1Magic characters are forced to deal with a variety of situations, some because of the direct consequences of their actions. Here is a summary of what to look forward to in September episodes of The River season 4.

Lindiwe

Fear tries to derail her hope, but she holds on as she desperately tries to save Andile. She is forced to deal with more problems, an issue that worries the Dikana household. How will she keep everything under control to remain at the top?

Cobra

He starts experiencing the negative consequences of his double lifestyle. On the other hand, Angelina is doing all she can to make sure he pays, while Morena is convinced that he has totally shattered their family. How will he find his way out of this horrific reality?

Zolani

He faces obstacles that are hard to overcome. He starts questioning himself when Emma’s life brightens up while his keeps getting darker. Can he find a place in Emma’s dazzling reality?

Upcoming episodes of The River season 4 will keep you wanting to know what happens next, as revealed by the above The River 4 on 1Magic teasers. When will the Dikana household solve all their problems? The local show airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Durban Gen Teasers for September 2021: Precious contemplates killing Zandile

Briefly.co.za highlighted how the drama will unfold in September episodes of Durban Gen. The e.tv medical series revolves around Durban General Hospital, the best medical facility in KwaZulu-Natal. However, recent scandals threaten to taint its reputation.

Ngcobo’s life is getting harder after being identified as a murder suspect. His friends disassociate with him, and he is later suspended after new developments emerge. How will he prove his innocence and restore his broken image?

Source: Briefly.co.za